Ananya Birla launches a Philanthropic foundation

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter and business tycoon Ananya Birla announces the launch of her standalone humanitarian endeavour ‘Ananya Birla Foundation’.

To achieve its’ long-term mission, the Ananya Birla Foundation will make grants that support: mental health, equality, education, financial inclusion, climate change and humanitarian relief efforts, amongst others. The Foundation will also participate in campaigns, podcasts and events, engage activists and researchers amongst others.

Citing a personal anecdote Ananya elaborates, “There are so many people and communities suffering and if we can help make it easier for them, we will. I want the Foundation to help as many people as possible, and do all we can to make the world a happier, kinder place.”

She adds “Applications are now open on our website, please reach out if you think the Ananya Birla Foundation could support you or your organization in anyway.”

As part of its’ preliminary efforts, the Foundation in partnership with Svatantra Microfin Pvt. Ltd. will launch its’ community mental health programme in rural India starting from October 2020, serving a population of approximately over a million. A nationwide pilot study and screening will be undertaken which will aid in the development of a highly innovative intervention to improve mental health outcomes in a community who have minimal access to mental health services. As an ensuing outreach activity, a team of local health partners will be appointed who will provide regular assessment, medications, education and follow-up services.

Earlier in May 2020, the Foundation made its’ first grant to Save The Children India and targeted 1 lac individuals. The grant entailed addressing the emergent needs of women and frontline workers as a part of the COVID-19 response in the state of Maharashtra.

Furthermore, the Foundation is participating in the distribution of provisional packs containing a month’s supply of food and hygiene supplies to families with limited resources across India in partnership with the Safa Foundation.

Birla set up Mpower in 2016 which works to stamp out the stigma around mental illness in India and under the banner she recently launched one of the first mental health helplines in India for those struggling under the shadow of the historic pandemic. She also promotes female empowerment through her business Svatantra Microfin Pvt. Ltd. which aids women entrepreneurs in rural India grow their businesses and become financially independent.