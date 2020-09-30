Yo Yo Honey Singh: There has been a lot of change in Punjabi, Hindi rap

MUMBAI: Rap superstar Yo Yo Honey Singh has been around for a decade and a half now, and he says there has been a lot of change in Punjabi and Hindi rap during this tenure.
"Evolution happens in everything, be it music, lifestyle or writing -- anything. Evolution comes with time and it would be good if you adapt yourself with the evolution," Honey Singh told IANS.
With time, Honey Singh says he has changed himself, too.
"When I first sang in 2005, it was an English R&B and not exactly a rap, which was 'Khadke glaasy'. In 2007 and 2008 I started Punjabi rap. It was a regional album called 'Chandigarh De Nazaare'. Since then, it has been over 12 years. There has been a lot of change in Punjabi and Hindi rap. I have changed with that change. Change is always good," he said.
Honey Singh recently came out with his new track "Billo tu agg". The song is the latest in the non-film circuit that Honey Singh has collaborated on with Singhsta, after "Makhna".
(Source: IANS)
