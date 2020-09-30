For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  30 Sep 2020 14:13

What's cooking between Justin Timberlake and Timbaland?

MUMBAI: It looks like Justin Timberlake and Timbaland are bring sexy back, again. JT, who reportedly welcomed a second child with wife Jessica Biel recently, posted a brief clip on Monday night (Sept. 28) in which he and longtime producer/musical foil Timbaland are nodding their heads to a bangin' beat in the studio.
"Back together again," JT captioned the clip, including a prayer hands emoji into the mix. The instrumental track they're digging has a sultry funk pop to it and Timbaland seems to approve, "that's that beat!" Tim posted the same video, commenting, "We back!!!!!!"
Timbaland then took to social media on Tuesday (Sept. 29) to share a video of Justin Bieber at the piano. "Good morning @justintimberlake @justinbieber," he tagged the Instagram video.

In a recent interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, JT, 39, shared his Essentials Playlist, looking back through 20 years of his career and revealing that hearing Missy "Misdemeanor" Elliott's 1997 debut, Supa Dupa Fly, produced by Timbaland, gave him a "prophecy" about what was in store.
"You have to understand, like when I was 14 and we were just actually forming the group [*NSYNC], Supa Dupa Fly was the thing for me. And I said to my mother, 'I will work with that man one day. I will work with him one day if it's the last thing I do,'" Timberlake said. "And of course, I was 14, and just like... I probably could have said anything at that point and believed it.... We had met a little bit. He really liked 'It's Gonna Be Me,' actually. And we met him outside a studio one time and I was kind of realizing that maybe it wasn't going to be possible."
Earlier this year, JT confirmed that he's been in the studio with Tim working on his upcoming follow-up to 2018's Man of the Woods, as well as Kaytranada and Hit-Boy and frequent collaborators Danja and Rob Knox.

