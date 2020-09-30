what does Justin Bieber's single 'Holy' mean for his future?

MUMBAI: As Justin Bieber’s “Holy” arrives at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 – marking his 20th top 10 hit – what does the single mean for the pop star’s next move?
Bieber himself has called “Holy” the beginning of a “new era,” and he’s currently at work on recording a new studio album. (It’s “some of the best music I’ve made,” Bieber said in a livestream recently.) So, what might “Holy” suggest for the sound of the new project?
On the new Billboard Pop Shop Podcast (listen below), the team discusses if the enlightened sound of “Holy,” where Bieber sings “the way you hold me … feels so holy” points to a specific genre or sound on the upcoming project. Will it be a continuation of the journey Bieber began with his recent album, Changes, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 earlier in the year?
One person who has actually heard music on Bieber’s next album is his “Holy” collaborator Chance the Rapper. Chance recently shared his thoughts to Bieber about his next project: “It’s some of the best music I’ve ever heard, period. It reminds me of when Michael Jackson made Off the Wall… It is literally groundbreaking music… I don’t want to give away the genres (on the album) and all that stuff, but you went crazy.”
Elsewhere on the new Pop Shop Podcast, hosts Jason and Keith review big chart news on how Taylor Swift beats a longstanding chart record held by Whitney Houston, how BTS jumps back to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, and how Charlie Puth nabs his fourth top 10 on the Hot 100 thanks to his teaming with Gabby Barrett on “I Hope.”
The Billboard Pop Shop Podcast is your one-stop shop for all things pop on Billboard's weekly charts. You can always count on a lively discussion about the latest pop news, fun chart stats and stories, new music, and guest interviews with music stars and folks from the world of pop. Casual pop fans and chart junkies can hear Billboard's senior director of charts Keith Caulfield and senior director, music, Jason Lipshutz every week on the podcast, which can be streamed on Billboard.com or downloaded in Apple Podcasts or your favorite podcast provider.
