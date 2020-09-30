Tips Music acquires worldwide music rights of Ammy Virk and Sargun Mehta starrer 'Qismat 2'

MUMBAI: There is no doubt that the regional music space is growing, and along with it, the interest of music labels is also on the rise.

Recently, Tips Music, India’s most loved music label, has acquired the worldwide music rights of the film “Qismat 2” starring Ammy Virk and Sargun Mehta.

In the past, Tips Music has produced and made blockbuster Punjabi films like - Kaptaan, Ambarsariya, Mel Karade Rabba, Dil Apna Punjabi to name a few and with Qismat 2 Tips returns back to Punjabi industry.

Acknowledging the popularity of their content from Bollywood to other regional languages, all of it has complimented in the company’s growth and efforts to stay among the top labels in the country.

Kumar Taurani says “We are happy to associate ourselves with Mr. Navdeep Narula and Mr. Ankit Vijayan of Shri Narotam Ji Studios and especially on Qismat 2. Music is the corner stone of any successful film be it hindi, Punjabi or any other Indian regional language, we believe that Qismat 2 like it’s predecessor will also be a massively successful venture and with artists such as Jaani, B Praak and Ammy Virk himself helming the music the expectations are certainly high and we surely won’t disappoint you. In today’s time the audience is smart, they do not bifurcate between regional cinema or Bollywood, it is always about good content for them..”

Ammy Virk says "Music of Qismat will be loved worldwide. It was made with a lot of passion to match the storyline of the film. Tips as a music label is known for their premium and melodious music. We are sure that with Tips we will reach to a broader audience and we are proud to associate with Kumar Tauranji"

Sargun Mehta says,” Being part of an Iconic Film Qismat was an overwhelming experience, the audience have shown immense love for it and music of the film played a very important role. I am all excited for Qismat 2, we are making sure and hoping that this time it becomes a bigger success. Tips Music being one of the renowned labels will definitely reach a wider audience. I want to thank Mr. Kumar Taurani for this huge association.

It is likely that there will be more partnerships like this in the coming months for Tips Music, we will have to just wait see what comes next. Qismat 2 will be produced by Mr. Navdeep Narula and Mr. Ankit Vijayan of Shri Narotam Ji Studios and directed by Jagdeep Sidhu.