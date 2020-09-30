For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
SpotlampE launches hip-hop Punjabi song 'Karkhana'

MUMBAI: Popular young rapper Thoda Bai PiPi has collaborated with 9X Media’s vibrant music label SpotlampE to launch a high energy hip-hop Punjabi song titled ‘Karkhana’. This is PiPi’s second collaboration with SpotlampE post the success of the super hit Punjabi track ‘Boom Boom’. Released on 24th September, the latest track ‘Karkhana’ will be available on SpotlampE’s YouTube Channel and the song will also be aired on 9XM, 9X Tashan and 9X Jalwa.

Since his childhood, PiPi the son of an army man was inclined towards music created by Eminem, 50 cents and Snoop Dog. As a hobby, PiPi created several songs in the underground rap industry by various names such as Parry Parrot, Mr. Swag, etc. When he decided to convert his hobby into a profession, he started using the name Thoda Bai PiPi.

Commenting on his new single ‘Karkhana’ the multi-talented singer, rapper, composer and lyricist Thoda Bai PiPi said “My earlier experience collaborating with SpotlampE for “Boom Boom’ has been extremely successful as the song received immense love and admiration from music lovers in India and also from the Indian Diaspora across the world. I hope to have the same experience with my latest track ‘Karkhana’. The song is a bass booster hiphop Punjabi number which will definitely make the listeners groove.”

Thoda Bai PiPi is the singer, composer and lyricist of ‘Karkhana’. The music is by Thee Emenjay and Robby Singh is the producer.

Commenting on the launch of this vivacious new Punjabi track, Rajitta Hemwaani, Chief Content & Operating Officer, SpotlampE said, “We are pleased to partner with Thoda Bai PiPi for the second time and present “Karkhana’ a foot tapping, high energy party song. Our earlier association on ‘Boom Boom’ has been successful and we hope to repeat the same magic with ‘Karkhana’. The up-tempo vibe of this song will definitely resonate with the listeners.”

‘Karkhana' will be promoted on air and across social media handles of 9X Network channels - 9XM, 9X Jalwa and 9X Tashan. The track will be available across all streaming platforms.

Catch the song on http://bit.ly/KARKHANA

Keep watching 9XM, 9X Tashan, 9X Jalwa and SpotlampE.com for the next super hit song – ‘Karkhana’ by Thoda Bai PiPi!

SpotlampE rapper composer lyricist Singer
