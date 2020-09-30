Roddy Ricch Remixes Internet Money's Chart Topping Lemonade

MUMBAI: On the heels of their star-studded debut album, B4 The Storm, released August 28, artist-producer collective Internet Money releases a remix of the project’s breakout hit “Lemonade,” featuring Grammy Award-winning west coast rapper Roddy Ricch.

The original version of “Lemonade,” featuring NAV, Gunna, and Don Toliver, was released on August 14 alongside a Cole Bennett-directed music video. The song has accumulated over 118M Spotify streams and reigns the #1 spot on their Rap Caviar, Most Necessary and Signed XOXO playlists. Produced by hitmakers Taz Taylor, Nick Mira, Pharaoh Vice and E-Trou, "Lemonade" is a laid-back summer jam, that sees the emcees delivering creative flexes with breezy melodies atop gently plucked guitars, played by Alec Wigdahl. The song is currently #22 on the Hot 100 chart.

Put together over a two-week period during quarantine at the Internet Money headquarters in LA, B4 The Storm features contributions from Future, Kevin Gates, and Swae Lee, as well as artists that Internet Money has built with from the beginning, like Juice WRLD, Trippie Redd, and Lil Skies. B4 The Storm celebrates what Internet Money had accomplished in such a short time and showcases the tireless work ethic of a dynamic group with their eyes set on the future.

Starting as a type-beat factory and growing into a global powerhouse, Taz Taylor and Internet Money have earned 3 Grammy nominations, 58 platinum plaques, 33 gold, and 14 Billboard #1 hits since 2018. The collective is behind some of the biggest rap and R&B hits of the past few years, including Juice WRLD's "Lucid Dreams" (1.3 billion Spotify streams), Trevor Daniel's "Falling" (#1 Billboard Mainstream Pop, 37 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 with #17 peak), Lil Tecca's "Ransom" (700 million Spotify streams, #4 Hot 100), and XXXTentacion's "Fuck Love" ft. Trippie Redd (the most-played song in SoundCloud history). With B4 The Storm, Taz Taylor and Internet Money set out to confirm their status as the music industry's most powerful hitmaking collective.

B4 THE STORM TRACKLIST:

1. Message ft. TyFontaine

2. Really Redd ft. Trippie Redd, Lil Keed, & Young Nudy

3. Lost Me ft. Iann Dior, Lil Mosey & Lil Skies

4. Right Now ft. Cochise & TyFontaine

5. Familiar ft. TheHxliday

6. J-Lo ft. Lil Tecca

7. Thrusting ft. Swae Lee & Future

8. Speak ft. The Kid Laroi

9. Blastoff ft. Juice WRLD & Trippie Redd

10. Take It Slow ft. 24kGoldn & TyFontaine

11. Somebody ft. Lil Tecca & A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

12. Giddy Up ft. Wiz Khalifa & 24KGoldn

13. Block ft. Trippie Redd & StaySolidRocky

14. Devastated ft. Lil Spirit

15. Let You Down ft. TyFontaine & TheHxliday

16. No Option ft. Kevin Gates

17. Lemonade ft. Don Toliver, Gunna & NAV

THE BACKGROUND:

Internet Money:

Internet Money was born out of necessity, a hybrid company that has filled in the gaps between the rap industry, the producer community, and the online marketplace. Disillusioned with the industry, and the way he saw rap producers being taken advantage of, Taz Taylor formed the collective in 2016 as a way to share the knowledge he’d gained from years spent selling his “type beats” online and navigating the internet’s ever-growing impact on the production landscape.

Four years in, Internet Money has expanded as a collective, including Grammy-nominated producers like Nick Mira and JR Hitmaker, and produced for Drake, Trippie Redd, Juice WRLD, and many more. “When you’re in Internet Money, you get the same opportunities that I do, you’re gonna be working with the same artists that I’m working with, and getting credits with them,” Taylor says. “Instead of working with a bunch of people we don’t know, we just have our own network that’s one big family.” Following their success breaking major artists like Trevor Daniel, and co-producing his multi-platinum hit “Falling,” Taylor and Internet Money partnered with Elliot Grange’s 10K Projects in 2019 to launch their own label.

Taz Taylor:

Taz Taylor has never cared about fame or clout. To hear the multi-platinum producer and Internet Money founder tell it, everything he’s done — from turning his online production hustle selling “type beats” into a $500,000 per year business to forming his own label — has been born out of necessity and guided by intuition. “I’ve been so tunnel vision during the last five years to make sure I got to this point,” he says. “It was just like, Let’s keep building.”

Though the 27-year-old has only been in the industry for a few years, his accomplishments in that time have come at a staggering pace, notching, by his estimation, over 500 placements and around 200 gold and platinum plaques between himself and the other producers on his Internet Money team. As their leader, Taylor has quickly become a new sort of rap mogul, one who’s built his steadily growing empire from a deep knowledge of the way’s music moves online, and he’s done it all from the humblest of beginnings.