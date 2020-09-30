MC Mawali is back with single 'Shambhar Bars'

MUMBAI: Mumbai-based hip-hop artist MC Mawali is back with a hard-hitting new Marathi single. The song is set to release on 2 October'20.
Produced by fellow Swadesi member BamBoy featuring Robston Soares on didgeridoo, Shambhar Bars is a scathing critique of the increasing commercialization of Indian hip-hop and a deep-dive into the issues facing every Maharashtrian today.
Speaking directly to the people of Maharashtra, MC Mawali delivers one of his best performances on the microphone, rapping like a man possessed and exposing the hidden agendas that have compounded the issues plaguing the state and its citizens today.
Shambhar Bars adds to Swadesi’s catalogue of conscious hip-hop and serves to underline their commitment to use their music to highlight issues that get sidelined by the country’s lapdog media.
