News |  30 Sep 2020 13:20 |  By RnMTeam

Kumar Sanu's daughter Shannon K releases new single 'RUN'

MUMBAI: Shannon K, daughter of legendary Bollywood singer Kumar Sanu has yet again enthralled the audiences with her latest release ‘RUN’. After blowing away the viewer’s mind with the last smashing hit ‘I do’, ‘RUN’ will be the new ‘confident boosting’ anthem.

The song ‘RUN’ is inspired by Shannon’s past real-life experiences and about confronting some long-standing insecurity. The music video has been directed by her younger sister Annabelle, which is partially shot in Jaipur and Los Angeles. The track releases across the digital platform under the label Talinc Records by Warner Bros.

Talking about the single, Shannon K excitedly says, “This song is my personal interpretation of my experiences. The music video has been filmed to display my roots and so I kept it vibrant, from locations to my costume. It has been an incredible experience working for this song with my sister and a bunch of talented people. This song has been penned before the pandemic hits our home. Going through this testing time, this song is the perfect time to boost some confidence and reflect on ourselves. This is an attempt to keep the spirits high by releasing yet another piece of my heart.”

Talking about the song Kumar Sanu says, “Not because she is my daughter, but I always knew she is very talented. The song reminds me of my initial struggle in my career. For any artist, portraying your experience through art is very challenging and I am amazed to see how beautifully she keeps doing it. Her style is very unique and her versatility in her voice makes her what she is today. I don’t say it much, but I feel extremely proud of seeing her evolving and growing every day personally and professionally”.

Shannon K, who has slowly and steadily created a space for herself as a singer and songwriter in the music industry hasn’t had it easy especially when her father is the legendary ‘Kumar Sanu’ who has given us some of the biggest chartbusters in the last three decades of his career. But Shannon is ready to embrace her authenticity and showcase her uniqueness through her art.

Shannon K is confident this song will leave a lasting impression on its listeners and be a great distraction in keeping them entertained while indoors!

RUN is out on her YouTube channel and different streaming channel.

