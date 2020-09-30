For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  30 Sep 2020 15:55 |  By RnMTeam

KSHMR reunites with KARRA for new Dreamz single 'Anywhere You Wanna Go'

MUMBAI: Globally adored DJ and producer KSHMR has released new single ‘Anywhere You Wanna Go’, the second release from his new Dreamz project, out 25th September.

Announcing itself with KARRA’s instantly recognizable vocals, ‘Anywhere You Wanna Go’ again sees Dreamz experiment with more pop-oriented elements, melding warm guitar strings with feelgood breakdowns and modern dance production. It follows ‘Casual’, the first release of the Dreamz project, a single that sought to whisk listeners away into a dreamlike world.

Seeking to find a new creative outlet to release music, KSHMR wanted to develop a project where he could express another lane of his artistry. Valuing his fans commitment to the KSHMR sound, this new moniker and identity allows him to evolve as an artist while preserving the ethos of the world of KSHMR.

Collaborating with The Far East Movement and Dev, KSHMR’s biggest commercial success came in 2010 as part of production duo The Cataracs, with the smash hit ‘Like A G6’ spending three weeks at #1 on the US Billboard Hot 100. As a solo artist, he is best known for ‘Secrets’, the huge 2015 collaboration with Tiesto that has racked up over 200 million Spotify streams to date. He has since produced a wealth of hit tracks, such as ‘Megalodon’, ‘Burn’, ‘Karate’ and ‘Wildcard’.

A songwriter, singer and artist based out of LA, KARRA is known for writing songs for Alan Walker, Steve Aoki and Far East Movement among others. As a household name on Splice, she is recognised as the biggest vocal pack creator on the platform, which has led to her vocals being used in releases with David Guetta, Bring Me The Horizon and many more.

As the second release from KSHMR’s exciting new project, ‘Anywhere You Wanna Go’ embarks on a new journey into pop music and whisks fans away into the whimsical world of Dreamz.

Tags
KSHMR KARRA Anywhere You Wanna Go Singer
Related news
News | 30 Sep 2020

Mariah Carey spills tea on her life and career

MUMBAI: Mariah Carey is telling her side of the story.

read more
News | 30 Sep 2020

Billie Eilish's documentary will feature her private life

MUMBAI: Billie Eilish‘s documentary is coming sooner than you think! According to reports via Variety, Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry will be headed to theatres and on AppleTV+ in February 2021.

read more
News | 30 Sep 2020

SpotlampE launches hip-hop Punjabi song 'Karkhana'

MUMBAI: Popular young rapper Thoda Bai PiPi has collaborated with 9X Media’s vibrant music label SpotlampE to launch a high energy hip-hop Punjabi song titled ‘Karkhana’. This is PiPi’s second collaboration with SpotlampE post the success of the super hit Punjabi track ‘Boom Boom’.

read more
News | 30 Sep 2020

Is Justin Bieber working on another music video?

MUMBAI: Justin Bieber continues to climb the charts with his latest single “Holy” which premiered on position 3 on the Billboard Hot 100.

read more
News | 29 Sep 2020

Fly By Midnight and Shoffy release 'Caffeine'

MUMBAI: Indie/Pop artists Fly By Midnight and Shoffy link up for a show-stopping new single ‘Caffeine’ out now via Snafu Records. To coincide with the single release, the artists have also debuted the official music video on that pays homage to the female icons of the 90s’.

read more

RnM Biz

News
The first EXIT Festival Life Stream reached 4 million viewers in support of the UN World Food Program

MUMBAI: In the year in which the world music industry was brought to its knees, when most festivaread more

News
Apple Original Films, Billie Eilish announce documentary feature film
Photo credit: Kenneth Cappello

MUMBAI: Apple and Billie Eilish today announced that the highly anticipated documentary feature read more

News
Sacha Lord Joins Night Time Industries Association Board

MUMBAI: It has been an intensely challenging period for the Night Time Economy sector throughoutread more

News
JioSaavn Podcast Week 2020: New Show launches and week-long celebration for users and creators

MUMBAI: JioSaavn, India’s largest music and audio streaming service, has been at the forefront oread more

News
On Mann ki Baat PM Modi hails passage of farm bills

MUMBAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation in the 69th edition of the popular radiread more

top# 5 articles

1
David Guetta joins social VR platform Sensorium Galaxy

MUMBAI: Grammy award-winning superstar DJ & Producer David Guetta is joining Sensorium Galaxy - a social VR platform backed by Forbes-listed...read more

2
Billie Eilish's documentary will feature her private life

MUMBAI: Billie Eilish‘s documentary is coming sooner than you think! According to reports via Variety, Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry...read more

3
What's cooking between Justin Timberlake and Timbaland?

MUMBAI: It looks like Justin Timberlake and Timbaland are bring sexy back, again. JT, who reportedly welcomed a second child with wife Jessica Biel...read more

4
Vocal For Local: Director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri pays tribute to fading folk theater arts of India in 'The Last Show' film

MUMBAI: We know filmmaker and author Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri as somebody who has a rebellious streak in him and is unafraid to speak his mind. We know...read more

5
BLACKPINK unleashes new single 'Lovesick Girls'

MUMBAI: Popular K-pop band Blackpink on Monday announced “Lovesick Girls”, the main track from their upcoming debut full-length LP ‘The Album’. The...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group