Is Justin Bieber working on another music video?

MUMBAI: Justin Bieber continues to climb the charts with his latest single “Holy” which premiered on position 3 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The 26-year-old “Despacito” singer has become one of the most hotly followed music artists of the decade, sporting not only a prestigious lineup of hit records, but also forms half of one of the most popular couples on social media with his wife Hailey Bieber.

It goes without saying that both he and Hailey sport large followings online and are regularly in the tabloids.

Justin’s latest social media update has become quite popular in less than an hour with many fans already raving about the possible new music that he could be working on as shown in the picture he shared.

The picture shows Justin behind a camera playing guitar. He has his hair down and is wearing a blue sleeveless sporty-casual jersey with the word “Lakers” on the front.

Since Justin’s last song was released just a few weeks back, many wonder what he could be cooking up.

Fans have shared their thoughts in the comment section, with many sharing their enthusiasm and hype for a possible music drop far sooner than expected.

Here are just a few of the many comments on Justin’s post that have gained some likes from fellow readers.

“whatever this is gonna be” (Commentator)

“see you soon in Rock in Rio 2021??” (Commentator)

“yummy signed CDs?” (Commentator)

“You really perfect” (Commentator)

Justin had an interview with Apple Music in February which really gave an incredible preface to understanding why Bieber felt so strongly about making a Christian based music video, and why he feels his marriage has helped him grow in faith.

“I really took a deep dive in my faith," Bieber shared when he was going through a low point in his life. "I believed in Jesus but I never really, like...when it says following Jesus is actually turning away from sin, and so there's no, it talks about it in the Bible, there's no faith without obedience."

He shared an interesting insight into his life as he continued by sharing how he doesn’t consider himself someone to persuade people about faith, rather letting God do the work and leading by example in his own life.

"I never want to be someone that's trying to persuade anyone to believe in what I believe. I think God persuades people," he concluded. "But I definitely want to tell my story so that if that resonates with anybody they can hopefully learn from it."