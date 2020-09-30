David Guetta joins social VR platform Sensorium Galaxy

MUMBAI: Grammy award-winning superstar DJ & Producer David Guetta is joining Sensorium Galaxy - a social VR platform backed by Forbes-listed billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov and Jay-Z’s music streaming service TIDAL. As the first step in this multi-level collaboration, Guetta will create a series of exclusive performances in Sensorium’s alternate universe where his fans from around the world will be able to get closer than ever to their favorite artist.

Sensorium Corporation, in partnership with The Night League & High Scream announces that David Guetta is the first DJ to join Sensorium Galaxy — a social VR platform that redefines the way people interact with each other and experience the arts.

When it comes to electronic music artists, they don't get any bigger than Guetta. Along with headline residencies at the world’s biggest clubs, from Las Vegas to Ibiza, the French DJ-Producer has worked with some of the biggest names in music, including Sia, Nicky Minaj, J Balvin, Justin Bieber and The Black Eyed Peas.

Aside from being recognized as one of the leading names in dance music, Guetta is also known for leveraging the latest technologies to deliver memorable experiences for his fans. Earlier this year, the DJ hosted two live streams in Miami and NYC that collectively attracted over 50 million viewers across the globe and raised well over $1.5 million for charities aiding Covid-19 relief.

Taking this a step further, VR experts of the Sensorium Galaxy team will be working alongside Guetta to create an accurate virtual representation of him to be used in multiple performances prepared exclusively for Sensorium users. This collaboration is pivotal for the development of high-quality VR content, as well as to close the physical gap between fans and artists.

Commenting on the new partnership, David Guetta, said, "Sensorium Galaxy is going to take dance music and events to the next level so I’m really excited to come aboard! Whilst digital events have come a long way in the last months, I've not seen anything that comes anywhere near close to this. VR lets us create a new form of art. It's a next-level experience that goes way beyond just watching a DJ show on a screen. The shows that I am preparing for Sensorium will be the first step in a series of amazing projects we will release next year. I believe this platform can change the entertainment industry and the way artists communicate with fans forever - prepare to have your minds blown!"

Sensorium Galaxy consists of multiple worlds that act as content hubs. All performances by David Guetta will be hosted at PRISM world - a hub for music events developed in partnership with Yann Pissenem, CEO & Founder of The Night League and creator of the world-leading nightclubs Hï Ibiza and Ushuaïa Ibiza.

“Having David come on board as the first DJ to join PRISM World is sending a clear message: VR is the future of social networking and content distribution. David and I have been working together for more than two decades now. He is a genius that has always been ahead of the curve with music and understands the vision of what we will deliver with Sensorium Galaxy. Working with VR technology allows us to transcend the limits of the physical world and create unprecedented shows that will revolutionize the industry. It is going to be like nothing that has ever come before” - Yann Pissenem, CEO & Founder of The Night League.

This collaboration follows a recent Sensorium partnership with Jay-Z’s music streaming service TIDAL to give artists the chance to distribute their unique content in a VR setup.

The public release of Sensorium Galaxy is scheduled for H1 2021. Whether it is by wearing a VR headset or simply tuning in for streaming with their PCs, Macs or mobile devices, users from all over the world will be able to experience the intensity of world-class music shows in Sensorium Galaxy.