For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  30 Sep 2020 17:55 |  By RnMTeam

Billie Eilish's documentary will feature her private life

MUMBAI: Billie Eilish‘s documentary is coming sooner than you think! According to reports via Variety, Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry will be headed to theatres and on AppleTV+ in February 2021. The documentary film will follow the 18-year-old Grammy winner as she geared up for the release of her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

That album went on to sweep the Grammys, winning her the trophies for Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Vocal Album.

It will also feature Billie‘s private moments with family and behind-the-scenes of her public appearances.

Just recently, Billie made her own voice heard about the upcoming election, encouraging her fans to use their own during her performance at the Democratic National Convention last month. The 18-year-old Grammy winner urged fans everywhere to use their voices and vote in the upcoming election by saying: “You don’t need me to tell you things are a mess — Donald Trump is destroying our country and everything we care about,” Billie began. “We need leaders who will solve problems like climate change and COVID — not deny them. Leaders who will fight against systemic racism and inequality.”

“And that starts by voting for someone who understands how much is at stake; someone who is building a team that shares our values,” she added. “It starts with voting against Donald Trump and for Joe Biden. Silence is not an option and we cannot sit this one out,” Billie adds. “We all have to vote like our lives and the world depends on it — because they do. The only way to be certain of our future is to make it ourselves. Please register; please vote.”

Tags
Billie Eilish Singer music back guy
Related news
News | 30 Sep 2020

Mariah Carey spills tea on her life and career

MUMBAI: Mariah Carey is telling her side of the story.

read more
News | 30 Sep 2020

Tarun Balani's Jazz Ensemble 'Dharma' 'The Shape Of Things To Come' EP out soon

MUMBAI: The music of ‘Dharma’ represents Tarun Balani’s vision as a composer inspired by his Indian roots yet drawing from a world of influences and synthesizing its expression in new improvised music.

read more
News | 30 Sep 2020

Singer Zaman Khan's latest romantic song, Eid Ho Jaaye gets enlisted with the top songs of India's leading music magazine, Rolling Stone

MUMBAI: Even the pandemic couldn't stop Singer Zaman Khan from entertaining his fans with his amazing voice. After making everyone fall in love with his motivational song, Hum Saath Hain, earlier this year, the singer recently has released another song.

read more
News | 30 Sep 2020

KSHMR reunites with KARRA for new Dreamz single 'Anywhere You Wanna Go'

MUMBAI: Globally adored DJ and producer KSHMR has released new single ‘Anywhere You Wanna Go’, the second release from his new Dreamz project, out 25th September.

read more
News | 30 Sep 2020

Vocal For Local: Director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri pays tribute to fading folk theater arts of India in 'The Last Show' film

MUMBAI: We know filmmaker and author Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri as somebody who has a rebellious streak in him and is unafraid to speak his mind. We know him as a director, screenwriter, author and producer.

read more

RnM Biz

News
The first EXIT Festival Life Stream reached 4 million viewers in support of the UN World Food Program

MUMBAI: In the year in which the world music industry was brought to its knees, when most festivaread more

News
Apple Original Films, Billie Eilish announce documentary feature film
Photo credit: Kenneth Cappello

MUMBAI: Apple and Billie Eilish today announced that the highly anticipated documentary feature read more

News
Sacha Lord Joins Night Time Industries Association Board

MUMBAI: It has been an intensely challenging period for the Night Time Economy sector throughoutread more

News
JioSaavn Podcast Week 2020: New Show launches and week-long celebration for users and creators

MUMBAI: JioSaavn, India’s largest music and audio streaming service, has been at the forefront oread more

News
On Mann ki Baat PM Modi hails passage of farm bills

MUMBAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation in the 69th edition of the popular radiread more

top# 5 articles

1
What's cooking between Justin Timberlake and Timbaland?

MUMBAI: It looks like Justin Timberlake and Timbaland are bring sexy back, again. JT, who reportedly welcomed a second child with wife Jessica Biel...read more

2
Vocal For Local: Director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri pays tribute to fading folk theater arts of India in 'The Last Show' film

MUMBAI: We know filmmaker and author Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri as somebody who has a rebellious streak in him and is unafraid to speak his mind. We know...read more

3
BLACKPINK unleashes new single 'Lovesick Girls'

MUMBAI: Popular K-pop band Blackpink on Monday announced “Lovesick Girls”, the main track from their upcoming debut full-length LP ‘The Album’. The...read more

4
Billie Eilish's documentary will feature her private life

MUMBAI: Billie Eilish‘s documentary is coming sooner than you think! According to reports via Variety, Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry...read more

5
Majestic and Kelsey link up on new single 'Me & U'

MUMBAI: North London DJ and producer Majestic has joined forces with vocalist Kelsey on new single ‘Me & U’, out on Friday 25th September....read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group