Rihanna shares a sunbathing snapshot

MUMBAI: Singer Rihanna has shared a new sunbathing photo where she is seen protecting her melanin.
She took to Instagram to share the lingerie snapshot. Rihanna teams her swimwear with a navy blue hat and two streaks of suncream on her cheeks.
"Just protecting my melanin while they try to eradicate it! @fentyskin #FentySkinStartRs mini gang!" she captioned the image.
This comes a few days ahead of her fashion show titled Savage X Fenty show. The event will take place on October 2 and will feature celebrities like Demi Moore, Bella Hadid besides Rihanna.
Along with showcasing her latest lingerie collection, the event will have musical and dance performances.
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: Apple and Billie Eilish today announced that the highly anticipated documentary feature read more
MUMBAI: It has been an intensely challenging period for the Night Time Economy sector throughoutread more
MUMBAI: JioSaavn, India’s largest music and audio streaming service, has been at the forefront oread more
MUMBAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation in the 69th edition of the popular radiread more
MUMBAI: Following the closure of schools due to the COVID-19, Odisha Government has come up with read more
MUMBAI: Rihanna should take a bow—because her latest clapback was pure gold. On Sunday, Sept. 28, the Fenty Beauty mogul took to Instagram to...read more
MUMBAI: Lizaa Malik has taken to another form of sport. She is now learning Mixed Martial Arts. She is an avid fitness enthusiast and she has taken...read more
MUMBAI: Indie/Pop artists Fly By Midnight and Shoffy link up for a show-stopping new single ‘Caffeine’ out now via Snafu Records. To coincide with...read more
MUMBAI: Popular K-Pop band BTS have bagged the number one position on Billboard Hot 100 chart for the third time with their hit single, Dynamite....read more
MUMBAI: Demi Lovato is ready to move on after ex-fiancé Max Ehrich showed his true colors this weekend. Following the news of their split, Max took...read more