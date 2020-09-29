Lizaa Malik learns mixed martial arts as a new hobby to destress

MUMBAI: Lizaa Malik has taken to another form of sport. She is now learning Mixed Martial Arts. She is an avid fitness enthusiast and she has taken to various forms of fitness be it home workouts, Zumba, dance to name a few. She has now taken to mixed martial arts and she is learning it online. This girl knows no stopping.
We spoke to Lizaa on this and here is what she has to say, "MMA us something that has always interested me. I have really young memories of watching Bruce Lee movies and how he championed MMA. I had wanted to learn it ever since. It was time. I knew this is the time to do it. I am absolutely loving it. It combines strength, stamina, focus, and agility all at once. Its high intensity and I love that about it. I urge everyone to take up some form of sport."
We are seeing some great work from Lizaa and she knows no boundaries. This woman is on fire.
