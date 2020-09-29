For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  29 Sep 2020 16:52 |  By RnMTeam

BTS single 'Dynamite' back on Billboard Hot 100 top spot

MUMBAI: Popular K-Pop band BTS have bagged the number one position on Billboard Hot 100 chart for the third time with their hit single, Dynamite.

According to Billboard, the single returns to the top spot from the runner-up position on the strength of 14 million US streams and 153,000 downloads sold in the week ending September 24.

The catchy song previously topped the Billboard Hot 100 for two weeks in a row, a feat achieved by a Korean act for the first time.

BTS fans can also look forward to their online concert "BTS MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E", which will take place on October 10 and 11.

The band will release its new album "BE (Deluxe Edition)" internationally In November.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
BTS K-Pop music
Related news
News | 29 Sep 2020

Lizaa Malik learns mixed martial arts as a new hobby to destress

MUMBAI: Lizaa Malik has taken to another form of sport. She is now learning Mixed Martial Arts. She is an avid fitness enthusiast and she has taken to various forms of fitness be it home workouts, Zumba, dance to name a few. She has now taken to mixed martial arts and she is learning it online.

read more
News | 29 Sep 2020

Rihanna responds to critic comments on latest sexy skincare post

MUMBAI: Rihanna should take a bow—because her latest clapback was pure gold. On Sunday, Sept. 28, the Fenty Beauty mogul took to Instagram to promote mini sizes of her newly launched skincare products when a comment spurred her to set some facts straight.

read more
News | 29 Sep 2020

Rihanna shares a sunbathing snapshot

MUMBAI: Singer Rihanna has shared a new sunbathing photo where she is seen protecting her melanin. She took to Instagram to share the lingerie snapshot. Rihanna teams her swimwear with a navy blue hat and two streaks of suncream on her cheeks.

read more
News | 29 Sep 2020

Sona Mohapatra: The men in filmland only stick to milk and biscuits?

MUMBAI: Singer Sona Mohapatra finds it strange that only actresses are being singled out as alleged drug users in Bollywood, while none of their male counterparts have come under the radar of suspicion.

read more
News | 29 Sep 2020

BTS' online concert "Map Of The Soul ON:E" coming up in October

MUMBAI: Following the explosive success of their No.1 single “Dynamite,” global superstars BTS are coming to the audience around the world with the new online concert “BTS MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E”.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Apple Original Films, Billie Eilish announce documentary feature film
Photo credit: Kenneth Cappello

MUMBAI: Apple and Billie Eilish today announced that the highly anticipated documentary feature read more

News
Sacha Lord Joins Night Time Industries Association Board

MUMBAI: It has been an intensely challenging period for the Night Time Economy sector throughoutread more

News
JioSaavn Podcast Week 2020: New Show launches and week-long celebration for users and creators

MUMBAI: JioSaavn, India’s largest music and audio streaming service, has been at the forefront oread more

News
On Mann ki Baat PM Modi hails passage of farm bills

MUMBAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation in the 69th edition of the popular radiread more

News
Odisha to hold 'Radio Pathashala' for school students in view of Covid-19

MUMBAI: Following the closure of schools due to the COVID-19, Odisha Government has come up with read more

top# 5 articles

1
Demi Lovato embarrassed by Max Ehrich 'claiming to learn of their split through tabloid'

MUMBAI: Demi Lovato is ready to move on after ex-fiancé Max Ehrich showed his true colors this weekend. Following the news of their split, Max took...read more

2
BLACKPINK unleashes new single 'Lovesick Girls'

MUMBAI: Popular K-pop band Blackpink on Monday announced “Lovesick Girls”, the main track from their upcoming debut full-length LP ‘The Album’. The...read more

3
My experience working with Chris Gayle was extremely smooth, efficient and professional: Avina Shah

MUMBAI: British singer Avina Shah released her exotic dance track “GROOVE”  with cricket legend Chris Kayle, music by Mo Khan. The lyrics of the song...read more

4
Watch BLACKPINK's teaser of 'Lovesick Girls'

MUMBAI: BLACKPINK is gearing up to drop their debut album titled 'The Album'. Leading up to October 2, the K-pop girl group has been dropping...read more

5
Brighton Music Conference and British Airways I360 support #Wemakeevents with exclusive Djs sets from the viewing tower

MUMBAI: On Wednesday 30th September, Brighton’s iconic beachfront viewing tower, British Airways i360 will support the #wemakeevents activation in...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group