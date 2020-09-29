For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  29 Sep 2020

BLACKPINK unleashes new single 'Lovesick Girls'

MUMBAI: Popular K-pop band Blackpink on Monday announced “Lovesick Girls”, the main track from their upcoming debut full-length LP ‘The Album’. The quartet - comprising Lisa, Rose, Jisoo and Jennie - took to social media to release a poster previewing the new single.

The teaser poster shows the song name and the girls leaning on one another in nighttime lighting. Blackpink has already released two tracks - “How You Like That” and “Ice Cream” in collaboration with Selena Gomez - ahead of the album’s release on October 2.

The group will also host fans for “Comeback Live,” a live streaming event set to take place October 1 on VLive, which will be followed by the documentary “Blackpink: Light Up the Sky” premiering on Netflix on October 14.

