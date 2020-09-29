BLACKPINK unleashes new single 'Lovesick Girls'

MUMBAI: Popular K-pop band Blackpink on Monday announced “Lovesick Girls”, the main track from their upcoming debut full-length LP ‘The Album’. The quartet - comprising Lisa, Rose, Jisoo and Jennie - took to social media to release a poster previewing the new single.
The teaser poster shows the song name and the girls leaning on one another in nighttime lighting. Blackpink has already released two tracks - “How You Like That” and “Ice Cream” in collaboration with Selena Gomez - ahead of the album’s release on October 2.
#BLACKPINK ‘Lovesick Girls’ TEASER POSTER
1st FULL ALBUM ’THE ALBUM’
2020.10.02 12am EST & 1pm KST# #1stFULLALBUM #THEALBUM#Title #LovesickGirls #TeaserPoster #20201002_12amEST #20201002_1pmKST #Release #YG pic.twitter.com/L50tzbkzE8
— YG FAMILY (@ygent_official) September 28, 2020
The group will also host fans for “Comeback Live,” a live streaming event set to take place October 1 on VLive, which will be followed by the documentary “Blackpink: Light Up the Sky” premiering on Netflix on October 14.
MUMBAI: Apple and Billie Eilish today announced that the highly anticipated documentary feature read more
MUMBAI: It has been an intensely challenging period for the Night Time Economy sector throughoutread more
MUMBAI: JioSaavn, India’s largest music and audio streaming service, has been at the forefront oread more
MUMBAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation in the 69th edition of the popular radiread more
MUMBAI: Following the closure of schools due to the COVID-19, Odisha Government has come up with read more
MUMBAI: Demi Lovato is ready to move on after ex-fiancé Max Ehrich showed his true colors this weekend. Following the news of their split, Max took...read more
MUMBAI: British singer Avina Shah released her exotic dance track “GROOVE” with cricket legend Chris Kayle, music by Mo Khan. The lyrics of the song...read more
MUMBAI: BLACKPINK is gearing up to drop their debut album titled 'The Album'. Leading up to October 2, the K-pop girl group has been dropping...read more
MUMBAI: On Wednesday 30th September, Brighton’s iconic beachfront viewing tower, British Airways i360 will support the #wemakeevents activation in...read more
MUMBAI: Country star Lee Brice takes his current radio single, “One Of Them Girls,” to the #1 spot on the Mediabase and Billboard charts today 9/28/...read more