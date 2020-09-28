T-series Apna Punjab presents Kay Vee Singh's song 'Maan Ja Vee'!

MUMBAI: Check out this latest love punjani song " Maan Ja Vee" sung by Kay Vee Singh
Watch here:
"Maan Ja Vee" is a beautiful love song sung by Kay Vee Singh featuring Khushi Choudhary as the female lead. The lyrics of the song was penned down by Ricky Malhi and Kay Vee Singh.
Tune in to listen to these latest love song.
MUMBAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation in the 69th edition of the popular radiread more
MUMBAI: Following the closure of schools due to the COVID-19, Odisha Government has come up with read more
MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, one of the largest and most awarded private radio networks, today announced read more
MUMBAI: Night Time Economy sees catastrophic downturn in trade under New Government Curfew - Withread more
MUMBAI: NTIA reacts to Chancellors winter economy plan - Empty Promises has left us as an industrread more
MUMBAI: Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have become parents only two months ago. The Game of Thrones star is now looking back at her pregnancy days as...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Payal Dev prefers to avoid recreating music, but when she tried her hand at the job recently with an old pop hit, she realised...read more
MUMBAI: Music composer-singer Payal Dev released a peppy Punjabi song “Lol” along with Dev Negi with a Folk twist on it. “LOL” is part of Puneet...read more
MUMBAI: The wedding party anthem and LOL make waves in the music scene It has been a while since a music album of wedding songs made its way to the...read more
MUMBAI: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar turned 91 on Monday and her younger sister, playback icon Asha Bhosle, shared a slice of childhood memory on...read more