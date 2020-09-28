For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  28 Sep 2020 19:38

T-series Apna Punjab presents Kay Vee Singh's song 'Maan Ja Vee'!

MUMBAI: Check out this latest love punjani song " Maan Ja Vee" sung by Kay Vee Singh

Watch here:

"Maan Ja Vee" is a beautiful love song sung by Kay Vee Singh featuring Khushi Choudhary as the female lead. The lyrics of the song was penned down by Ricky Malhi and Kay Vee Singh.

Tune in to listen to these latest love song.

