Sophie Turner flaunts baby bump; shares throwback pics

MUMBAI: Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have become parents only two months ago. The Game of Thrones star is now looking back at her pregnancy days as she shares a couple of throwback pictures on social media in which she can be seen flaunting her baby bump, dressed in a bikini by the poolside.
Sophie's daughter Willa has turned two months old and the actress is only opening up a little bit more about her pregnancy. While she was expecting Willa, Sophie and Joe were keeping the entire affair very intimate as coronavirus threat was also looming large.
Nevertheless, Sophie shares some stunning and personal pictures from her pregnancy days and they are beautiful. In one image, she is seen posing by the poolside while in another one she is inside pool waters with her pet dog. In another still, she cradles her baby bump, dressed in a striped night suit.
Sophie shared these three photos, all captioned with the same series of three emojis: A pregnant woman, the double hearts, and a sun. We can only assume this indicates that the pictures were taken when she was late in her pregnancy this summer. She also tagged her hubby's Cup of Joe account in the photos.
Take a look at some rare and beautiful pictures of Sophie from when she was pregnant with her daughter Willa.
Sophie and Joe tied the knot in 2019 in a Las Vegas wedding. They later hosted an official ceremony with friends and family.
MUMBAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation in the 69th edition of the popular radiread more
MUMBAI: Following the closure of schools due to the COVID-19, Odisha Government has come up with read more
MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, one of the largest and most awarded private radio networks, today announced read more
MUMBAI: Night Time Economy sees catastrophic downturn in trade under New Government Curfew - Withread more
MUMBAI: NTIA reacts to Chancellors winter economy plan - Empty Promises has left us as an industrread more
MUMBAI: Singer Payal Dev prefers to avoid recreating music, but when she tried her hand at the job recently with an old pop hit, she realised...read more
MUMBAI: Music composer-singer Payal Dev released a peppy Punjabi song “Lol” along with Dev Negi with a Folk twist on it. “LOL” is part of Puneet...read more
MUMBAI: The wedding party anthem and LOL make waves in the music scene It has been a while since a music album of wedding songs made its way to the...read more
MUMBAI: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar turned 91 on Monday and her younger sister, playback icon Asha Bhosle, shared a slice of childhood memory on...read more
MUMBAI: Lata Mangeshkar turned 91 on Monday and celebrities took to social media to greet the living legend.Actress Kangana Ranaut tweeted: "Wishing...read more