Payal Dev on recreating Mika's 'Sawan mein lag gayi aag'

MUMBAI: Singer Payal Dev prefers to avoid recreating music, but when she tried her hand at the job recently with an old pop hit, she realised regenerating the magic of a popular number was indeed challenging.
Payal has recreated the Mika Singh hit of the late nineties, "Sawan mein lag gayi aag" for the upcoming rom-com "Ginny Weds Sunny".
"I usually avoid recreating old songs but the film's Vinod Bachchanji gave me this responsibility of recreating ‘Sawan mein lag gayi aag' in a new form and present it in the film, it was a big task for me to regenerate the same magic in this iconic number. It was challenging," Payal said.
The original song was sung by Mika who returns to sing the recreated version with Neha Kakkar and Badshah. Payal has composed the track filmed on Vikrant Massey and Yami Gautam in "Ginny Weds Sunny".
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation in the 69th edition of the popular radiread more
MUMBAI: Following the closure of schools due to the COVID-19, Odisha Government has come up with read more
MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, one of the largest and most awarded private radio networks, today announced read more
MUMBAI: Night Time Economy sees catastrophic downturn in trade under New Government Curfew - Withread more
MUMBAI: NTIA reacts to Chancellors winter economy plan - Empty Promises has left us as an industrread more
MUMBAI: Music composer-singer Payal Dev released a peppy Punjabi song “Lol” along with Dev Negi with a Folk twist on it. “LOL” is part of Puneet...read more
MUMBAI: The wedding party anthem and LOL make waves in the music scene It has been a while since a music album of wedding songs made its way to the...read more
MUMBAI: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar turned 91 on Monday and her younger sister, playback icon Asha Bhosle, shared a slice of childhood memory on...read more
MUMBAI: Lata Mangeshkar turned 91 on Monday and celebrities took to social media to greet the living legend.Actress Kangana Ranaut tweeted: "Wishing...read more
MUMBAI: Chanchui Khayi a 19 year old from Ukhrul District, Manipur hailing from Teinem Village, but who's currently residing in Delhi for her...read more