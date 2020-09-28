For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  28 Sep 2020 18:15 |  By Tolika Yeptho

Payal Dev 'feels great' working for peppy Punjabi track 'Lol'

MUMBAI: Music composer-singer Payal Dev released a peppy Punjabi song “Lol” along with Dev Negi with a Folk twist on it.

“LOL” is part of Puneet Khanna’s romantic comedy film “Ginny Weds Sunny”, the song is played during a wedding movie scene where the film’s two leads Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey dance their heart out with chemistry. It is the first song to be released from the film’s music album which was written by Kunaal Vermaa.

Payal has composed 2 more songs in the film “Fir Chala” with singer Jubin Nautiyal and recreational song “Sawan” which is a collaboration with Neha Kakkar, Badshah and Mika Singh.

The movie was supposed to release in theatres but due to Lockdown they decided for an OTT release. “Honestly, it was really a great feeling for me that my song could be part of a Netflix film and marking it my debut on Netflix as a composer and singer. I hope people who watch this movie, equally enjoy my songs”.

Watch here:

Excited about the music video crossing 14M views in 2 days and No.2 in most viewed video in 24hours, she stated, “It's always a good thing. Any artist who works on a song, if the audience are happy with it, that's the best feeling ever, because we work to entertain the audience and it gives immense happiness to see other people grooving too. It motivates me to work more and more”.

She has her studio in her home and does all the recording there, so when anyone asks her about “New normal” of recording she finds it “too normal” as her music work is always done at her home. The singer revealed to have few singles in the pipeline.

Upcoming Indian Hindi romantic comedy film “Ginny Weds Sunny” is scheduled to release as a direct digital release on 9 October 2020 on Netflix.

Payal Dev Punjabi Lol Fir Chala Jubin Nautiyal Sawan Neha Kakkar Badshah Mika Singh
