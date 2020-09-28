Lata Mangeshkar turns 91: Sister Asha Bhosle shares unseen childhood memory

MUMBAI: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar turned 91 on Monday and her younger sister, playback icon Asha Bhosle, shared a slice of childhood memory on the occasion. Bhosle tweeted a black and white picture of the Mangeshkar sisters -- Lata, Usha and Meena along with her.
"Birthday Greetings to Lata Didi who is 91 today. Remembering our childhood days through this picture where Didi can be seen seated left and Meena Tai and I are seen standing behind her," she tweeted alomng with the picture, where Lata is seen sitting on a chair in a saree.
Wishes from celebrities continued pouring in all of Monday. "Everytime I hear your voice it brings out so many emotions. Lata didi, wishing you a healthy, safe and blessed year ahead," Madhuri Dixit Nene wrote on Instagram Story.
"Happy birthday Lata didi," Ayushmann Khurrana posted on Instagram Story, adding with his post a clip of Lata Mangeshkar's evergreen hit "Piya tose naina laaga re", from the 1965 film, "Guide".
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation in the 69th edition of the popular radiread more
MUMBAI: Following the closure of schools due to the COVID-19, Odisha Government has come up with read more
MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, one of the largest and most awarded private radio networks, today announced read more
MUMBAI: Night Time Economy sees catastrophic downturn in trade under New Government Curfew - Withread more
MUMBAI: NTIA reacts to Chancellors winter economy plan - Empty Promises has left us as an industrread more
MUMBAI: Lata Mangeshkar turned 91 on Monday and celebrities took to social media to greet the living legend.Actress Kangana Ranaut tweeted: "Wishing...read more
MUMBAI: Chanchui Khayi a 19 year old from Ukhrul District, Manipur hailing from Teinem Village, but who's currently residing in Delhi for her...read more
MUMBAI: Mika Singh took to his Twitter and broke the big news. The singer announced his first collaboration with Neha Kakkar and Badshah. "Hey Guys,...read more
MUMBAI: Sub Focus and Wilkinson have unveiled the gravity-defying official video for their most recent single ‘Air I Breathe’. Watch here: read more
MUMBAI: Popular Punjabi songs’ creator Singhsta in collaboration with widely famous desi hip hop artist Yo Yo Honey Singh for the song 'Billo Tu Agg...read more