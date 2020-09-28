For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  28 Sep 2020 16:18 |  By RnMTeam

Lata Mangeshkar turns 91: B-Town wishes its 'Ma Saraswati'

MUMBAI: Lata Mangeshkar turned 91 on Monday and celebrities took to social media to greet the living legend.

Actress Kangana Ranaut tweeted: "Wishing legendary #LataMangeshkar ji a very Happy Birthday, some people do what they do with such single-mindedness and absolute focus that they don't only excel in their work but also become synonymous to what they do. Bowing down to one such glorious Karma Yogi."

Singer Shankar Mahadevan called Lata Mangeshkar "Maa Saraswati".

"Happiest Birthday Ma Saraswati ! Please bless us and keep blessing us musicians so that we work hard and strive for excellence !! Loads of love," Mahadevan wrote on Instagram.

Shreya Ghoshal posted throwback pictures of Lata Mangeshkar and wrote: "My pranaams to Swar Samragyi Ma Saraswati #LataMangeshkar ji on her 91st Birthday."

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar shared that he listens to Lata Mangeshkar's songs almost every day. "Wishing a very Happy Birthday to @mangeshkarlata didi, the voice that touches every heart, Not a single day in my life goes without listening to your songs. May Lord Ganesh bless you with long and healthy life," Bhandarkar tweeted.

"#HappyBirthdayLataMangeshkar," wrote actor Riteish Deshmukh, wishing the melody queen in Marathi.

Mangeshkar started her career at the age of 13 with the song "Naachu ya gade, khelu saari, mani haus bhaari…" for Marathi film "Kiti Hasaal" (1942). The 1989 Dadasaheb Phalke Award recipient has sung in mpore than a thousand Hindi films and recorded in over 36 Indian and foreign languages. She has sung mainly in Hindi, Marathi, Bengali and Assamese.

In 2001, she was awarded Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, and has so far been the recipient of three National Film Awards, besides numerous popular awards.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Lata Mangeshkar Kangana Ranaut Bharat Ratna music
Related news
News | 28 Sep 2020

Lata Mangeshkar turns 91: Sister Asha Bhosle shares unseen childhood memory

MUMBAI: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar turned 91 on Monday and her younger sister, playback icon Asha Bhosle, shared a slice of childhood memory on the occasion. Bhosle tweeted a black and white picture of the Mangeshkar sisters -- Lata, Usha and Meena along with her.

read more
News | 28 Sep 2020

Payal Dev on recreating Mika's 'Sawan mein lag gayi aag'

MUMBAI: Singer Payal Dev prefers to avoid recreating music, but when she tried her hand at the job recently with an old pop hit, she realised regenerating the magic of a popular number was indeed challenging.

read more
News | 28 Sep 2020

New BTS album titled 'BE' to drop soon

MUMBAI: After giving numerous hints about their upcoming album for a couple of months, BTS have finally dropped the title of the album 'BE' along with the release date, November 20, 2020.

read more
News | 28 Sep 2020

Queen of Melody's 91st birthday, here's a take on modern-day music whether music is still alive, or is melody no more

MUMBAI: It is the eve of Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar’s birthday. As the Nightingale of India turns 91, and the rains pour, creating music of its own, we wonder, in the modern times, whether Music is still alive, or is melody no more…

read more
News | 28 Sep 2020

Total Dhamaal fame Playback Singer Abuzar Akhtar tests positive for COVID 19

MUMBAI: Akhtar, who delivered a chartbuster song last year in the form of “Speaker Phat Jaaye” for ‘Total Dhamaal’, has released a couple of tracks including a reprised version of “Gazab Ka Hai Din” (‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’) and a medley of popular friendship-based songs on his YouTube channel h

read more

RnM Biz

News
On Mann ki Baat PM Modi hails passage of farm bills

MUMBAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation in the 69th edition of the popular radiread more

News
Odisha to hold 'Radio Pathashala' for school students in view of Covid-19

MUMBAI: Following the closure of schools due to the COVID-19, Odisha Government has come up with read more

Press Releases
This Durga Puja, bring in the festivities with 'Dugga Dugga Festival'

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, one of the largest and most awarded private radio networks, today announced read more

News
Night Time Economy sees catastrophic downturn in trade under New Government Curfew

MUMBAI: Night Time Economy sees catastrophic downturn in trade under New Government Curfew - Withread more

News
Empty Promises have left the Night Time Economy Sector in Exile

MUMBAI: NTIA reacts to Chancellors winter economy plan - Empty Promises has left us as an industrread more

top# 5 articles

1
19- year old Tangkhul girl Chanchui Khayi from Ukhrul District, Manipur wins solo K-Pop India contest 2020

MUMBAI: Chanchui Khayi a 19 year old from Ukhrul District, Manipur hailing from Teinem Village, but who's currently residing in Delhi for her...read more

2
Mika Singh, Badshah and Neha Kakkar team up for mind blowing track

MUMBAI: Mika Singh took to his Twitter and broke the big news. The singer announced his first collaboration with Neha Kakkar and Badshah. "Hey Guys,...read more

3
Sub Focus & Wilkinson drop official video for 'Air I Breathe'

MUMBAI: Sub Focus and Wilkinson have unveiled the gravity-defying official video for their most recent single ‘Air I Breathe’. Watch here: read more

4
Yo Yo Honey Singh and Singhsta's 'Billo Tu Agg' song crosses 40 million views

MUMBAI: Popular Punjabi songs’ creator Singhsta in collaboration with widely famous desi hip hop artist Yo Yo Honey Singh for the song 'Billo Tu Agg...read more

5
New BTS album titled 'BE' to drop soon

MUMBAI: After giving numerous hints about their upcoming album for a couple of months, BTS have finally dropped the title of the album 'BE' along...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group