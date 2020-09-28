19- year old Tangkhul girl Chanchui Khayi from Ukhrul District, Manipur wins solo K-Pop India contest 2020

MUMBAI: Chanchui Khayi a 19 year old from Ukhrul District, Manipur hailing from Teinem Village, but who's currently residing in Delhi for her education won the first ever virtual K-Pop India Contest Solo Competition 2020
Watch here:
View this post on Instagram
K-Pop India Contest 2020, Vocal Category from Delhi: Ms. Chanchui Khayi’s performance on Eight by IU (feat. SUGA) @chan_kyi_chu @koreanculturalcentreindia @kto_india @samsungindia @limese_connect #IU #BTS #SUGA #Eight #KCCI #KoreanCulturalCentreIndia #TheEmbassyOfTheRepublicOfKorea #KTO #KTOIndia #Samsung #SamsungIndia #Limese #LimeseConnect #KPopContest #KPopIndiaContest #KPopIndiaContest2020 #India #SouthKorea
Vidisenuo Belho, a 20 year old girl from Nagaland got the first runner-up in the solo singing competition.
Watch here:
View this post on Instagram
K-Pop India Contest 2020, Vocal Category from Kohima: Ms. Vidisenuo’s performance on Can You See My Heart by Heize @vidisenn__ @koreanculturalcentreindia @kto_india @samsungindia @limese_connect #Heize #CanYouSeeMyHeart #KCCI #KoreanCulturalCentreIndia #TheEmbassyOfTheRepublicOfKorea #KTO #KTOIndia #Samsung #SamsungIndia #Limese #LimeseConnect #KPopContest #KPopIndiaContest #KPopIndiaContest2020 #India #SouthKorea
The Korean Cultural Center India (KCCI) organized this annual event and was sponsored by Korean brands like Samsung, Limese and Innisfree.
1300 applicants from across 18 cities in the country participated for the event.The competition was held for vocal and dance categories.
There are indubitably huge K-Pop lovers in India and the Korean culture has widening its popularity, especially in northeast region garnering huge fans among the youngsters
