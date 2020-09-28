For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  28 Sep 2020 18:08 |  By RnMTeam

19- year old Tangkhul girl Chanchui Khayi from Ukhrul District, Manipur wins solo K-Pop India contest 2020

MUMBAI: Chanchui Khayi a 19 year old from Ukhrul District, Manipur hailing from Teinem Village, but who's currently residing in Delhi for her education won the first ever virtual K-Pop India Contest Solo Competition 2020

Watch here:

Vidisenuo Belho, a 20 year old girl from Nagaland got the first runner-up in the solo singing competition.

Watch here:

The Korean Cultural Center India (KCCI) organized this annual event and was sponsored by Korean brands like Samsung, Limese and Innisfree.

1300 applicants from across 18 cities in the country participated for the event.The competition was held for vocal and dance categories.

There are indubitably huge K-Pop lovers in India and the Korean culture has widening its popularity, especially in northeast region garnering huge fans among the youngsters

Tags
Chanchui Khayi Vidisenuo Belho K-Pop KCC
Related news
News | 25 Sep 2020

Indian BTS ARMY fans thanked by K-Pop Band BTS

MUMBAI: K-Pop Band BTS Thanks Indian Fans For The Love They Showered On 'Dynamite', they recently shared a message for the Indian BTS army. They congratulated the finalists of the virtual K-pop contest and sent love to Indian fans

read more
News | 24 Sep 2020

At The Billboard Music Awards 2020, BTS gains two nominations

MUMBAI: BTS the famous K-Pop boyband from South Korea after winning four awards at the Video Music Awards, has once again gained two nominations at the Billboard Music Awards 2020. The seven-member boy group has been nominated twice for the Billboard Award show.

read more
News | 22 Sep 2020

Top 10 most followed K-Pop instagram accounts!

MUMBAI: Despite being a famous K-Pop superstar, they also happen to be social media sensations and top accounts to have millions of followers in instagram.The South Korean stars have become huge on Instagram from solo superstars to actors to girl group and boy band members.

read more
News | 16 Sep 2020

BTS', BLACKPINK make it to top 10 of Billboard's New Global 200 Charts

MUMBAI: K-Pop bands BTS and Blackpink are hitting the global charts and how! The musical teams have now achieved a new feat by making it to the top 10 of Billboard Global 200 chart.

read more
News | 12 Sep 2020

K-Pop band BTS to become multimillion-dollar shareholders in music label

MUMBAI: South Korean boy band BTS backstage at the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

read more

RnM Biz

News
On Mann ki Baat PM Modi hails passage of farm bills

MUMBAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation in the 69th edition of the popular radiread more

News
Odisha to hold 'Radio Pathashala' for school students in view of Covid-19

MUMBAI: Following the closure of schools due to the COVID-19, Odisha Government has come up with read more

Press Releases
This Durga Puja, bring in the festivities with 'Dugga Dugga Festival'

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, one of the largest and most awarded private radio networks, today announced read more

News
Night Time Economy sees catastrophic downturn in trade under New Government Curfew

MUMBAI: Night Time Economy sees catastrophic downturn in trade under New Government Curfew - Withread more

News
Empty Promises have left the Night Time Economy Sector in Exile

MUMBAI: NTIA reacts to Chancellors winter economy plan - Empty Promises has left us as an industrread more

top# 5 articles

1
Mika Singh, Badshah and Neha Kakkar team up for mind blowing track

MUMBAI: Mika Singh took to his Twitter and broke the big news. The singer announced his first collaboration with Neha Kakkar and Badshah. "Hey Guys,...read more

2
Sub Focus & Wilkinson drop official video for 'Air I Breathe'

MUMBAI: Sub Focus and Wilkinson have unveiled the gravity-defying official video for their most recent single ‘Air I Breathe’. Watch here: read more

3
Yo Yo Honey Singh and Singhsta's 'Billo Tu Agg' song crosses 40 million views

MUMBAI: Popular Punjabi songs’ creator Singhsta in collaboration with widely famous desi hip hop artist Yo Yo Honey Singh for the song 'Billo Tu Agg...read more

4
New BTS album titled 'BE' to drop soon

MUMBAI: After giving numerous hints about their upcoming album for a couple of months, BTS have finally dropped the title of the album 'BE' along...read more

5
Lance Bass Dishes reveals on Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's baby boy

MUMBAI: NSYNC's Lance Bass is spilling the tea on Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's new baby boy. The power couple reportedly welcomed their...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group