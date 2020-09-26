Western and classical music have been my inspiration: Sooraj Bishnoi

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter, instrumentalist, composer Sooraj Bishnoi has been into the music industry for a long time.

He started out singing and playing the keyboard at the age of one and a half, passed his Grade 8 from Trinity College London in keyboards at age six, and picked up various musical instruments, songwriting and production from then on. Music was the first language he ever learned, and the first identity he had.

Amid the lockdown, he also performed via livestream for COVID-19 fundraiser. The singer has also taken interest in teaching music, giving a few selected friends some lessons in vocal technique, song writing, music production and arrangement. “I’m testing my lesson plans out on my ‘victims’ and if things seem good, I might just scale it up to bring online teaching into the fore. But that’s a plan for a little later”.

“Western and classical music have been my inspiration. So, someone who is listening to my music for the first time will find a pinch of both in it”, expressed the singer.

Boasting his success streak, the songwriter’s music video "Nemesis" reached over 60,000 views on YouTube. He also released a crowd-sourced music video about his home city Mumbai, called "City Beat," which currently stands at 150,000 views on YouTube. He included both singles in his debut full-length LP titled "Here We Go," which was released in February 2019. His most recently released music video for his song “The Actor” from the album garnered critical acclaim and currently stands at 750,000 views.

Further talking about his future programs, he mentioned working with folk artists from India and adapting their songs and tunes to Western styles. But that’s still in the initial phases.

Stay tuned!