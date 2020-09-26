For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  26 Sep 2020 15:35 |  By RnMTeam

Vipin Patwa's new single 'Pukara' is out

MUMBAI: Vipin went through a personal loss when he lost his father recently. So as a tribute to his late father he has released a religious song which is titled ‘Pukara’. The song is written by Dr. Sagar, composed and sung by Vipin himself, and has been released under the banner Navya Bhakti.

Watch here:

Vipin told us why he wants to tribute the song to his late father, he says, “Death is the universal truth, and it’s a celebration to meet God if you wish. My father was very fond of listening to bhajan a lot and Pukara is a religious song so he would keep listening to it in his last days, morning to night. People as they age seem to lean more towards God in their own ways. During his last days father would ask for the song to be played whenever he felt like listening to it. He breathed his last on the 3rd of September. So I want to tribute this song to my father in the most beautiful way possible by sharing it with the universe.”

As you know, Vipin has composed songs for films like Housefull 4, De De Pyaar De, Daas Dev and more has recently been venturing into Independent music. Some of his upcoming works will be seen in “The Girl On The Train” and he has also composed for the film “Nikamma”. Vipin has been very busy working on parallel projects simultaneously, as last month itself Vipin was shooting a song in Punjab and learning Bhojpuri for an upcoming project. Nearly about ten of his songs are on the timeline. Over the years Vipin Patwa has had some hit numbers with renowned singers like Atif Aslam, Sunidhi Chauhan, Arijit Singh and all top stars you name it. Vipin is also known for his unique sense of music composition and this original single will be something that his fans and followers from the industry must be looking forward to.

