Tove Lo, Alok & llkay Sencan 'Don't Say Goodbye'

MUMBAI: Brazilian superstar DJ Alok has joined forces with Turkish producer Ilkay Sencan and pop-sensation Tove Lo on a new single ‘Don’t Say Goodbye’. Set for release on September 25th through Sony Music/B1, the track marks the first collaboration between the three artists.



Leading the single with Tove Lo’s euphoric vocals, she lends her ethereal melodies over Alok and Ilkay Sencan’s textured beats to create a truly-intoxicating track. Limitless in its ability to transport the listener straight to the dance floor, ‘Don’t Say Goodbye’ has all the necessary ingredients to become a global sensation. No strangers to producing record-breaking singles, Alok and Tove Lo have each garnered over 2 billion streams respectively across streaming platforms whilst Ilkay has impacted the global market, boasting over 200 million Youtube views.



Tove Lo remarks ‘Don’t Say Goodbye’ is “such a hypnotic banger of a track. I'm so happy that Alok and Ilkay wanted me to be a part of this cause I think we did some real dance magic here. One of the most productive things I did in lockdown too, we recorded it remotely across LA, São Paulo, and Istanbul in the spring. Can't wait to be able to play it for all of you, and be able to dance together again to it... soon please.”



Alok writes about the collaboration, “I have always loved Tove Lo’s versatility as an artist and how she’s so hands-on with her own production. When I heard she wanted to be involved in the production of this track, I was excited to see how she would put her own spin on the single. Tove, Ilkay and I put a lot of hard work and dedication into Don’t Say Goodbye and I hope it becomes part of people’s normal listening routine as it has for us. “



Ilkay adds, “It’s been a great experience working with Alok and Swedish songstress Tove Lo on the song, and even though we have been working from different continents, I believe the end result is the reason why it sounds so cool and unique. I hope that people will feel the same good vibe as we do.”



Alok is a bonafide superstar in South America with over 2.1 billion streams and 14 million monthly listeners on Spotify across massive hits such as “Hear Me Now” (Brazil’s most-streamed song ever on Spotify BR), “Never Let Me Go” and “Big Jet Plane”. He’s currently the second most listened to artist in Brazil on Spotify, as well as the second biggest dance artist globally with over 22 Million Instagram followers. He was voted # 11 in DJ Mag Top 100 awards and recently released hit remixes with the likes of Dua Lipa and The Rolling Stones. Last month, Alok debuted his latest hit single ‘Don’t Cry For Me’ with Martin Jensen and Jason Derulo, which has already brought in over 14 million streams to date. Alok has achieved a major milestone in his career this year with the one year anniversary of his label CONTROVERSIA. Since its inception, CONTROVERSIA has released 14 tracks, accumulated over 100 million Spotify streams and 50 million YouTube views to-date, and is quickly becoming one of the most successful labels in dance music.



Global pop-sensation Tove Lo has continued her meteoric rise with her wide catalog of Golden Globe and Grammy nominated multi platinum hits. Her 2014 full-length debut, Queen of the Clouds, reached platinum status and yielded “Talking Body,” “Moments,” and the quintuple-platinum smash “Habits (Stay High),” which peaked at #3 on the Billboard Hot 100. She lent her inimitable voice to Charli XCX’s “Out of My Head” with Alma as well as to the platinum Nick Jonas hit “Close” and Flume’s gold-certified “Say It” as well as dance chart-toppers such as Alesso’s “Heroes,” Major Lazer’s “Blow That Smoke,” and Lucas Nord’s “Run On Love.” 2016’s Lady Wood bowed at #11 on the Billboard Top 200 as its lead single “Cool Girl” clocked upwards of 800 million streams. The sequel, Blue Lips (Lady Wood Phase II), landed on Rolling Stone’s “20 Best Pop Albums of 2017.” Additionally, the seismic single “Bitches” [feat. Charli XCX, Icona Pop, Elliphant, & ALMA] represented a watershed moment for women empowerment in pop. Along the way, she enchanted audiences on tour with Coldplay, Katy Perry, Maroon 5, and more. In September 2019 Tove Lo Released her 4th LP, Sunshine Kitty is a collection of empowered and enigmatic pop gems and features a top-rated cast of collaborators and guests including Kylie Minogue,Jax Jones,ALMA,MC Zaac and Doja Cat. The album’s lead single, “Glad He’s Gone” received a GRAMMY Award Nomination for Best Music Video.

Born in Istanbul, Ilkay has quickly become one of the most successful breakthrough artists of recent years, specializing in numerous production styles including dance, baselines, and a gangsta-house style beats. After debuting in 2018 with a Turkish Number 1 for his remake of Burry Soprano’s ‘Mary Jane’, following by topping Shazam “Do it’ (remake of Khia’s 2002 song "My Neck, My Back”), Ilkay quickly accelerated to making the lustrous, impeccably assembled hit “Rockstar” alongside Dynoro, a hard-hitting recreation of Post Malone’s 2017 hit single with 21 Savage. In January 2020 Ilkay collaborated with Tomorrowland legend Yves V and released the dance hit ‘Not So Bad’ (remake for Eminem/Dido classic ‘Stan’). The track has made high waves in the EDM scene and received international support in playlists, and favored by the likes of BBC Radio 1 and DJs including Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Oliver Heldens, Tiësto, Afrojack, David Guetta, Hardwell, MK and many more. On top of producing and spinning, in 2019 Ilkay Sencan opened the 'Lab Recordings Dj Academy' in Ankara and Istanbul where he offers a full range of DJ and Music Production courses.



Alok & Ilkay Sencan latest track ‘Don’t Say Goodbye’ feat. Tove Lo provides the perfect blend between the three artists signature styles and will be available on all streaming platforms September 25th.