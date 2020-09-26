For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  26 Sep 2020 15:12 |  By RnMTeam

Social media star Shayan Siddiqui wishes to work with DJ Bravo again

MUMBAI: DJ Bravo was a fun person to work with, his humour and talent has been top notch all through and I look forward to work again," says Shayan Siddiqui*

Influencer Shayan Siddiqui is a social media star. He has gained massive popularity for his fashion modeling, fitness photo blogging, and lip-syncs. He was seen in video 'The Chamiya Song' by DJ Bravo and 'Let it go' by Badshah.

On talking about his working experience with Bravo he says ,"It’s always been a learning experience with every star I have worked with, there have been a lot to learn and explored and when u work with them offcourse they have something more to offer in a learning curve. And moreover I have always kept my scope and area of learning open to any of my co star or colleague. And it’s rightly said that u learn something from everyone.

DJ Bravo was a fun person to work with, his humour and talent has been top notch all through and I look forward to work again with him if destiny demands. Badshaah was also a different experience all together, he has been really grounded and down to earth, his style is something which makes him stand out!"

On talking about his wish to work in Bollywood, he adds,"Oh yes ! I have kept my doors open for movies and would want to explore that bit as long as some good opportunity knocks the door.

I would be happy to work with any actor or actress there who is talented and with whom I can be complimented too. As mentioned above of the opportunity is worth it, I don’t restrict myself according to choices.In the end it should be something worth investing time and effort in all positive aspects."

He expresses that he looks forward to work on concepts which have a message to society and at the same time they are funny too. Also anything related to fitness and gym also works.

He says "The end goal of any content should be that I influence the public at large for a positive note."

Tags
DJ Bravo music social media Shayan Siddiqui Chamiya
Related news
News | 26 Sep 2020

See Max Ehrich's message following Demi Lovato breakup

MUMBAI: Sorry not sorry, this is one cryptic post.

read more
News | 26 Sep 2020

Legendary playback singer SPB dead, funeral on Saturday

MUMBAI: Famous playback singer and Padma awardee S.P. Balasubrahmanyam, popular as SPB or Balu in the movie world and who recorded over 40,000 songs in 16 languages over a period of five decades, died on Friday afternoon, his son S.P. Charan said.

read more
News | 26 Sep 2020

Kamal Haasan on SPB: We were knitted together by popular choice

MUMBAI: Late playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam and veteran actor Kamal Haasan have been a popular combination of the audience for long. Stating that Balasubrahmanyam is a national voice, Kamal Haasan noted how the departed icon was an artiste who celebrated talent.

read more
News | 26 Sep 2020

I Don't Speak French returns with infectious new single 'Madgical'

I Don’t Speak French returns with infectious new single ‘Madgical’

read more
News | 25 Sep 2020

BEC delivers raw techno on new 'Turning Point' EP

MUMBAI: Following a stand-out inaugural release on her own newly launched imprint, one of the circuit’s key UK proponents, BEC, returns for the label’s second offering with her highly

read more

RnM Biz

News
Night Time Economy sees catastrophic downturn in trade under New Government Curfew

MUMBAI: Night Time Economy sees catastrophic downturn in trade under New Government Curfew - Withread more

News
Empty Promises have left the Night Time Economy Sector in Exile

MUMBAI: NTIA reacts to Chancellors winter economy plan - Empty Promises has left us as an industrread more

News
The NTIA reacts following the announcement of the Chancellor’s job support scheme

MUMBAI: The NTIA Reacts following the announcement of the Chancellor’s job support scheme and mearead more

News
Go premium in new spot, Spotify encourages users to do so!

MUMBAI: India crazy for music and the willingness to pay for music is negligible despite benefitread more

News
Spotify employees reportedly want editorial control over Joe Rogan podcast!

MUMBAI: Leaked inside information indicates that Spotify employees may be asking for greater editread more

top# 5 articles

1
Vipin Patwa's new single 'Pukara' is out

MUMBAI: Vipin went through a personal loss when he lost his father recently. So as a tribute to his late father he has released a religious song...read more

2
K'taka Assembly observes one-minute silence for SPB

MUMBAI: The Karnataka Assembly paid rich tributes by observing one-minute silence by its members to noted playback singer, S. P. Balasubramanyam,...read more

3
Tamil Nadu leaders condole SPB's death

MUMBAI: Cutting across party lines, leaders of political parties in Tamil Nadu on Friday condoled the death of legendary playback singer S.P....read more

4
Legendary playback singer SPB dead, funeral on Saturday

MUMBAI: Famous playback singer and Padma awardee S.P. Balasubrahmanyam, popular as SPB or Balu in the movie world and who recorded over 40,000 songs...read more

5
After Kokila Ben, Yashraj Mukhate strikes again with 'Biggini Shoot' girl from 'Emotional Atyachar' goes viral

MUMBAI: Yashraj Mukhate recently released a fresh musical piece on social media, songs made from the clipping of the “Emotional Atyachar” reality...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group