Social media star Shayan Siddiqui wishes to work with DJ Bravo again

MUMBAI: DJ Bravo was a fun person to work with, his humour and talent has been top notch all through and I look forward to work again," says Shayan Siddiqui*

Influencer Shayan Siddiqui is a social media star. He has gained massive popularity for his fashion modeling, fitness photo blogging, and lip-syncs. He was seen in video 'The Chamiya Song' by DJ Bravo and 'Let it go' by Badshah.

On talking about his working experience with Bravo he says ,"It’s always been a learning experience with every star I have worked with, there have been a lot to learn and explored and when u work with them offcourse they have something more to offer in a learning curve. And moreover I have always kept my scope and area of learning open to any of my co star or colleague. And it’s rightly said that u learn something from everyone.

DJ Bravo was a fun person to work with, his humour and talent has been top notch all through and I look forward to work again with him if destiny demands. Badshaah was also a different experience all together, he has been really grounded and down to earth, his style is something which makes him stand out!"

On talking about his wish to work in Bollywood, he adds,"Oh yes ! I have kept my doors open for movies and would want to explore that bit as long as some good opportunity knocks the door.

I would be happy to work with any actor or actress there who is talented and with whom I can be complimented too. As mentioned above of the opportunity is worth it, I don’t restrict myself according to choices.In the end it should be something worth investing time and effort in all positive aspects."

He expresses that he looks forward to work on concepts which have a message to society and at the same time they are funny too. Also anything related to fitness and gym also works.

He says "The end goal of any content should be that I influence the public at large for a positive note."