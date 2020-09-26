For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Selena Gomez shows off kidney transplant scar 'all bodies are beautiful'

MUMBAI: Selena Gomez won't hide her kidney transplant scar anymore.

On Thursday, Sept. 24, Selena—who received a kidney transplant from friend and Grown-ish actress Francia Raisa in 2017 following complications from lupus—shared an emotional message to Instagram along with a bathing suit photo that showed off her scar.

"When I got my kidney transplant, I remember it being very difficult at first showing my scar," Selena wrote. "I didn't want it to be in photos, so I wore things that would cover it up. Now, more than ever, I feel confident in who I am and what I went through...and I'm proud of that."

The actress added that she was proud of swimwear company La'Mariette, whose suit she is wearing in the photo, for their underlying message that "all bodies are beautiful."

While Selena's scar was seen in paparazzi photos in 2018, this is the first time that the "Lose You To Love Me" singer has revealed her scar on social media.
Selena previously commemorated her life-saving surgery in another way: In January of 2020, she talked about getting a tattoo of the date of her surgery in an interview with Capitol FM radio in the U.K.

Francia has the same ink, Selena shared.

The 13 Reasons Why producer, whose latest album Rare is her most raw and emotional to date, also recently opened up about her bipolar diagnosis on Miley Cyrus' Bright Minded Instagram series.

"I wanted to know everything about [bipolar disorder] and it took the fear away," Selena explained to her former Disney Channel co-star. "When I was younger, I was scared of thunderstorms and my mom bought me all these different books on thunderstorms, so she's like, 'The more that you educate yourself on this, the more that you're not gonna be afraid' and it completely worked and that's kind of something that helps me big time."

If there's one thing Selena learned from the past few years of challenges, it's the power in staying vulnerable.

 

Selena Gomez Francia Raisa Miley Cyrus 13 Reasons Why lose you to love me
