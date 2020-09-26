See Max Ehrich's message following Demi Lovato breakup

MUMBAI: Sorry not sorry, this is one cryptic post.

Hours after news broke that Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich had called off their engagement, the Young and the Restless actor returned to Instagram with a message: "Jesus loves you." The picture's white background and plain black lettering were met with an even simpler caption, with the 29-year-old sharing a string of emojis that included a red heart, prayer hands and a dove.

He wasn't done yet, though. Max followed the eyebrow-raising post with another, however, this one could more easily be classified as cringey. In a selfie video, the soap star was seen getting his hair cut...and promoting his music. Alongside a white heart, he wrote, "fight4u."

For her part, Demi hasn't been shying away from social, either. Taking to Instagram Stories earlier in the day, she shared a mirror selfie and in on her gray t-shirt which read, "DOGS OVER PEOPLE." (Side note: She's not wrong.)

On Sept. 24, it was confirmed the duo-who got engaged in July after nearly four months of dating-had split, with a source noting Demi was the one to officially put an end to their whirlwind love story.

"They were arguing a lot," shared an insider. "There has been a lot of tension and Demi left him to get a clear head."

Earlier in the month, she had traveled with the actor to Atlanta, where he was filming a new project. There, she began to see his true intentions. While the source says "there were many red flags she was ignoring," a second insider put it more bluntly: "She doesn't trust him and thinks he's sketchy."

Her inner circle agreed. Mom Dianna De La Garza and her close friends "were warning her about him," explained the first source, "and wanted her to get out sooner than later. It's for the best."

And while the source says Demi is "really upset and distraught," she's surrounded by her loved ones in L.A.-and will come out stronger than ever.

After all, she's done it before. "I never want to be like, 'Oh, I've been through so much,' like it's a sob story," she mushed to Complex in 2015. "I'm proud of what I've been through and gotten over and sometimes, even to this day, when I do go through something I'm like, 'OK. It's just a part of my story.' It'll be more to tell, and that's fine."