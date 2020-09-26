See Dua Lipa, Anwar Hadid's Avatars at a Virtual Fashion Show

MUMBAI: Yesterday, singer Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid were transformed into poreless avatars to virtually attend the GCDS digital arcade show. Viewers were transported to a sun-soaked Game of Thrones-style dome setting with very shiny models strutting around in GCDS garb. Lipa’s avatar sported a piecey hair style in a clip with two dagger tendrils framing her face, and opted for a strapless bodysuit with cut-outs and a pair of shin-length fishnet socks.

The virtual Hadid wore a black hoodie and shorts, complete with his signature blonde bedhead. The creative director Guiliano Calza obviously knows his clientele’s looks, as Lipa and Hadid’s outfits weren’t too far off from what they’d actually wear. The virtualized Lipa and Hadid must have really liked the show, as the duo had a moment when they seemingly “whispered” to one another while looking at the runway.

Watch here:

Lipa’s digitized front row cameo makes sense, and she has long been a very IRL fan of the Italian label. She’s appeared in her Instagram several times repping the saucy brand. Last year, she wore a pair of knee-high, lime green, Jurassic Park-themed boots, and early this summer during lockdown, the pop star opted for a GCDS’s crocheted Care Bear bikini top.

Lipa made her appearance at the show well known on Instagram, where she shared several slides from her kinda-sorta time viewing the runway. “I guess we figured out how to be in two places at once sending all my love to you @giulianocalza and the @gcdswear team!!! So proud of you and it’s always so exciting to watch you grow and go from strength to strength! Thank you for having us sit at ur virtual show” Thank you for having us, too.