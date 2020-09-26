Sander van Doorn 'Feels Like Summer'

MUMBAI: Dance music veteran Sander van Doorn has been on a non-stop release roll this year, delivering a stream of larger-than-life creations, ensuring fans have plenty of music to help them through testing times. With his latest offering, Sander van Doorns encapsulates sunshine vibes with ‘Feels Like Summer’ – out now via Spinnin’ Records.
STREAM/PURCHASE
Drawing the listener in with an alluring vocal piece, Sander van Doorn builds up tension with atmospheric synths before employing a vigorous and rolling bassline that elevates the single to great heights. Flaunting his expert production prowess, ‘Feels Like Summer’ has the ability to transport listeners straight to the dance floor with its undeniable energy and catchy vocal piece.
WATCH SANDER VAN DOORN PRESENTS PURPLE HAZE | LET’S GET HIGH
As the world still navigates uncharted territories, DJs and producers continue to explore alternative methods of delivering their music to dance music fans. Taking to the skies in a hot air balloon, Sander van Doorn participated in Mysteryland’s recent ‘Let’s Get High’ event with a unique and mesmerizing Purple Haze set. Amassing over 1 million streams on Spotify for his recent collaboration ‘The World’ with Lucas & Steve, Sander van Doorn continues to impress, drawing in over 1.3 million monthly listeners on Spotify alone.
MUMBAI: NTIA reacts to Chancellors winter economy plan - Empty Promises has left us as an industrread more
MUMBAI: The NTIA Reacts following the announcement of the Chancellor’s job support scheme and mearead more
MUMBAI: India crazy for music and the willingness to pay for music is negligible despite benefitread more
MUMBAI: Leaked inside information indicates that Spotify employees may be asking for greater editread more
MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO NTIA, “This announcement of a 10 pm curfew for hospitality is yet anothread more
MUMBAI: Singer Writer and composer Mika Singh slams Indian media on his IG account uploading a pic of children who are in need. The singer drew...read more
I Don’t Speak French returns with infectious new single ‘Madgical’read more
MUMBAI: Dua Lipa already brought The Blessed Madonna, Madonna and Missy Elliott up with her on the remix of "Levitating." So who's hoping aboard...read more
MUMBAI: The legendary music composer, Naresh Sharma launched a new number “Humko Tum Mil Gaye” under VYRL Originals. Vishal Mishra has lent his...read more
MUMBAI: As many Smash The House devotees will know, the names Bassjackers, Jaxx & Vega and Futuristic Polar Bears are up there with some of the...read more