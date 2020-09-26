For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
News |  26 Sep 2020

Sander van Doorn 'Feels Like Summer'

MUMBAI: Dance music veteran Sander van Doorn has been on a non-stop release roll this year, delivering a stream of larger-than-life creations, ensuring fans have plenty of music to help them through testing times. With his latest offering, Sander van Doorns encapsulates sunshine vibes with ‘Feels Like Summer’ – out now via Spinnin’ Records.
 
STREAM/PURCHASE
 
Drawing the listener in with an alluring vocal piece, Sander van Doorn builds up tension with atmospheric synths before employing a vigorous and rolling bassline that elevates the single to great heights. Flaunting his expert production prowess, ‘Feels Like Summer’ has the ability to transport listeners straight to the dance floor with its undeniable energy and catchy vocal piece.
 
WATCH SANDER VAN DOORN PRESENTS PURPLE HAZE | LET’S GET HIGH
 
As the world still navigates uncharted territories, DJs and producers continue to explore alternative methods of delivering their music to dance music fans. Taking to the skies in a hot air balloon, Sander van Doorn participated in Mysteryland’s recent ‘Let’s Get High’ event with a unique and mesmerizing Purple Haze set. Amassing over 1 million streams on Spotify for his recent collaboration ‘The World’ with Lucas & Steve, Sander van Doorn continues to impress, drawing in over 1.3 million monthly listeners on Spotify alone.

 

