Osho Jain: I never thought I would write a song like 'Mushkil Hai'

MUMBAI: Osho Jain, singer-songwriter, performer and a music composer-producer who recently unleashed “Mushkil Hai" talks about the difficulty of moving back to a city and revisiting all the people and memories from the past.

Excited about the release of “Mushkil Hai”, Osho stated “It is a very personal song. I never thought I would write a song like this. Sometimes some things haunt you and you can do nothing but just write about it. I wrote my heart out in the song”.

Watch here:

The songwriters musical journey started long back as a kid, as there was music all around him. He is mentioned to have learned Indian Classical Music and eventually took up the Guitar which became the tool for his songwriting. “It was long back in 2012 followed by many tracks with different bands. My first solo release when I started taking my solo singer songwriter thing seriously was ‘Khush Toh Hai Na’.

The singer finds inspiration by everything that is going around him, all the good, bad and unsaid feelingd. Musically he is very much inspired by Michael Brooks, Laura Marling and Nusrat Saheb.

He was in Mumbai when the lockdown started and eventually thought of moving back to his hometown Indore until things get back to normal. He went on to add that “This song came to me during this process of moving houses”.

“I am working on another single. It’s a fun song full of life, I will be shooting the music video later this month and I really can’t wait to share it with everyone”, Osho concluded.