Osho Jain: I never thought I would write a song like 'Mushkil Hai'

MUMBAI: Osho Jain, singer-songwriter, performer and a music composer-producer who recently unleashed “Mushkil Hai" talks about the difficulty of moving back to a city and revisiting all the people and memories from the past.
Excited about the release of “Mushkil Hai”, Osho stated “It is a very personal song. I never thought I would write a song like this. Sometimes some things haunt you and you can do nothing but just write about it. I wrote my heart out in the song”.
Watch here:
The songwriters musical journey started long back as a kid, as there was music all around him. He is mentioned to have learned Indian Classical Music and eventually took up the Guitar which became the tool for his songwriting. “It was long back in 2012 followed by many tracks with different bands. My first solo release when I started taking my solo singer songwriter thing seriously was ‘Khush Toh Hai Na’.
The singer finds inspiration by everything that is going around him, all the good, bad and unsaid feelingd. Musically he is very much inspired by Michael Brooks, Laura Marling and Nusrat Saheb.
He was in Mumbai when the lockdown started and eventually thought of moving back to his hometown Indore until things get back to normal. He went on to add that “This song came to me during this process of moving houses”.
“I am working on another single. It’s a fun song full of life, I will be shooting the music video later this month and I really can’t wait to share it with everyone”, Osho concluded.
MUMBAI: Night Time Economy sees catastrophic downturn in trade under New Government Curfew - Withread more
MUMBAI: NTIA reacts to Chancellors winter economy plan - Empty Promises has left us as an industrread more
MUMBAI: The NTIA Reacts following the announcement of the Chancellor’s job support scheme and mearead more
MUMBAI: India crazy for music and the willingness to pay for music is negligible despite benefitread more
MUMBAI: Leaked inside information indicates that Spotify employees may be asking for greater editread more
MUMBAI: The legendary music composer, Naresh Sharma launched a new number “Humko Tum Mil Gaye” under VYRL Originals. Vishal Mishra has lent his...read more
MUMBAI: Not many know that famed playback singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam, who passed away on Friday, had played an indirect role in the career growth...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Neha Kakkar share the news of her traveling to Goa on her Instagram and she wrote Time to relax, time to unwind… Im off to GOAA with...read more
MUMBAI: Tamil superstar Rajinikanth expressed grief at the demise of legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam on Friday, and offered condolences to the...read more
MUMBAI: As many Smash The House devotees will know, the names Bassjackers, Jaxx & Vega and Futuristic Polar Bears are up there with some of the...read more