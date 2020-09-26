Neha Kakkar gets ready to fly to goa; gives glimpses of 'vacay mode'

MUMBAI: Singer Neha Kakkar share the news of her traveling to Goa on her Instagram and she wrote
Time to relax, time to unwind…
Im off to GOAA with my friends tonight!
Watch here:
In the clip, the actor is singing the lyrics of her song 'Goa Waale Beach Pe'. She further says that ''vacation plan sirf plans bankar reh jaate hai". Suddenly, there comes a message on her mobile, which reads as, "Can't wait!! See you at the airport !!! 4.30 Sharp!!!". And soon she gets ready for her Goa trip and shares her excitement in the post.
