I Don’t Speak French returns with infectious new single ‘Madgical’
MUMBAI: Following on from viral smash ‘Blow The Speakers Up’, Swedish artist Håkan Persson AKA I Don’t Speak French returns with new single ‘Madgical’, out now.
An attention-demanding modern pop track, ‘Madgical’ pairs chunky synths with smooth vocals and infectiously catchy hooks featuring a group of young children singing in unison.
"Madgical is a concoction of gritty synths, fuzz guitars and bombastic drums, accompanied by children's choir and falsetto vocals. Håkan comments. “The song is inspired by the unpredictability of life and how it can be changed in a matter of seconds.”
Released last month, the similarly catchy ‘Blow The Speakers Up’ has already racked up hundreds of thousands of streams after being used to soundtrack the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20.
Drawing inspiration from the likes of Peter, Bjorn & John, The Beach Boys and The Beatles, I Don’t Speak French’s music has previously been used on commercials for an array of shows, including Teen Mom, Real World and Catfish.
Continually conveying a natural talent when it comes to catchy pop tracks, ‘Madgical’ is I Don’t Speak French at his best.
