For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  26 Sep 2020 11:23 |  By RnMTeam

I Don't Speak French returns with infectious new single 'Madgical'

I Don’t Speak French returns with infectious new single ‘Madgical’

MUMBAI: Following on from viral smash ‘Blow The Speakers Up’, Swedish artist Håkan Persson AKA I Don’t Speak French returns with new single ‘Madgical’, out now.
 
An attention-demanding modern pop track, ‘Madgical’ pairs chunky synths with smooth vocals and infectiously catchy hooks featuring a group of young children singing in unison.
 
"Madgical is a concoction of gritty synths, fuzz guitars and bombastic drums, accompanied by children's choir and falsetto vocals. Håkan comments. “The song is inspired by the unpredictability of life and how it can be changed in a matter of seconds.”
 
Released last month, the similarly catchy ‘Blow The Speakers Up’ has already racked up hundreds of thousands of streams after being used to soundtrack the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20.

Drawing inspiration from the likes of Peter, Bjorn & John, The Beach Boys and The Beatles, I Don’t Speak French’s music has previously been used on commercials for an array of shows, including Teen Mom, Real World and Catfish.
 
Continually conveying a natural talent when it comes to catchy pop tracks, ‘Madgical’ is I Don’t Speak French at his best.
 

Tags
I Don’t Speak French music Best Singer
Related news
News | 25 Sep 2020

BEC delivers raw techno on new 'Turning Point' EP

MUMBAI: Following a stand-out inaugural release on her own newly launched imprint, one of the circuit’s key UK proponents, BEC, returns for the label’s second offering with her highly

read more
News | 25 Sep 2020

Eelke Kleijn readies fourth studio album 'Oscillations'

MUMBAI: It seems like just yesterday that Dutch artist Eelke Kleijn’s third album ‘Moments Of Clarity’ was unleashed on the world, such has been its staying power.

read more
News | 25 Sep 2020

Myd releases remix of Wuh Oh's single 'Soft Style'

MUMBAI: Today, Ed Banger Records favourite Myd releases a very special rework of Wuh Oh’s latest single ‘Soft Style’. Listen HERE.

read more
News | 25 Sep 2020

Demi Lovato, Max Ehrich split two months after engagement

MUMBAI: Demi Lovato just wants to give her heart a break. Just two months after Max Ehrich proposed to the pop star with an estimated $1 million diamond ring, has learned their engagement is over.

read more
News | 25 Sep 2020

Saregama recreates magic of Badan Pe Sitare with an all-new version, sung by Stebin Ben and Shehnoor featuring Asim Riaz

MUMBAI: The evergreen Mohammad Rafi classic Badan Pe Sitare from the 1969 film Prince, has been a constant favorite through generations, remembered both for its unbeatable melody, its catchy lyrics and the effortless dancing moves displayed by effervescent Shammi Kappor on screen.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Empty Promises have left the Night Time Economy Sector in Exile

MUMBAI: NTIA reacts to Chancellors winter economy plan - Empty Promises has left us as an industrread more

News
The NTIA reacts following the announcement of the Chancellor’s job support scheme

MUMBAI: The NTIA Reacts following the announcement of the Chancellor’s job support scheme and mearead more

News
Go premium in new spot, Spotify encourages users to do so!

MUMBAI: India crazy for music and the willingness to pay for music is negligible despite benefitread more

News
Spotify employees reportedly want editorial control over Joe Rogan podcast!

MUMBAI: Leaked inside information indicates that Spotify employees may be asking for greater editread more

News
Night Time Industries Association reacts to government curfew announcement

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO NTIA, “This announcement of a 10 pm curfew for hospitality is yet anothread more

top# 5 articles

1
Singer Writer and composer Mika Singh slams Indian media !

MUMBAI: Singer Writer and composer Mika Singh slams Indian media on his IG account uploading a pic of children who are in need. The singer drew...read more

2
DaBaby will take Dua Lipa's remix of 'Levitating' to new heights

MUMBAI: Dua Lipa already brought The Blessed Madonna, Madonna and Missy Elliott up with her on the remix of "Levitating." So who's hoping aboard...read more

3
Naresh Sharma's 'Humko Tum Mil Gaye' showcases the importance of being 'grateful'

MUMBAI: The legendary music composer, Naresh Sharma launched a new number “Humko Tum Mil Gaye” under VYRL Originals. Vishal Mishra has lent his...read more

4
Bassjackers, Jaxx & Vega vs Futuristic Polar Bears unite on smash the house with ‘Run Away’!

MUMBAI: As many Smash The House devotees will know, the names Bassjackers, Jaxx & Vega and Futuristic Polar Bears are up there with some of the...read more

5
Selena Gomez shows off kidney transplant scar 'all bodies are beautiful'

MUMBAI: Selena Gomez won't hide her kidney transplant scar anymore.On Thursday, Sept. 24, Selena—who received a kidney transplant from friend and...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group