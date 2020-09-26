Check out Mika Singh's 'Chal Ve Singha' out now!

MUMBAI: Singer writer and composer Mika Singhs unveils his new song 'Chal Ve Singha' out on Youtube.
“Chal Ve Singha” song is dedicated to the entire team of United Sikhs for their contribution towards humanity.
“Chal Ve Singha” song was sung by Mika Singh featuring Gurpreet Ghuggi, lyrics was written by Harpal Pali, directed by Manjot Singh.
