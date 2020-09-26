For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  26 Sep 2020 16:44

Check out Mika Singh's 'Chal Ve Singha' out now!

MUMBAI: Singer writer and composer Mika Singhs unveils his new song 'Chal Ve Singha' out on Youtube.

Watch here:

“Chal Ve Singha” song is dedicated to the entire team of United Sikhs for their contribution towards humanity.

“Chal Ve Singha” song was sung by Mika Singh featuring Gurpreet Ghuggi, lyrics was written by Harpal Pali, directed by Manjot Singh.

Chal Ve Singha Mika Singh Gurpreet Singh Harpal Pali Manjot Singh
Related news
News | 26 Sep 2020

Mika Singh's collaboration with Neha Kakkar and Badshah coming soon!

Mika Singh announced the  new song title  ‘Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Agg’ with a short clip video on his IG and he wrote:

read more
News | 25 Sep 2020

Singer Writer and composer Mika Singh slams Indian media !

MUMBAI: Singer Writer and composer Mika Singh slams Indian media on his IG account uploading a pic of children who are in need. The singer drew attention to what the media needs to cover and what should be given a priority.

read more
News | 24 Sep 2020

Mika Singh announces his first collaboration with Neha Kakkar and Badshah

MUMBAI: Mika Singh teams up with popular rapper Badshah and Neha Kakkar, fans are excited and await 'mind Blowing track'.

read more
News | 17 Sep 2020

'Antoo ki Aamma' is a very interesting story between a mother and her son: Mika Singh on his new short film

MUMBAI: Musician, writer, and social worker Mika Singh on Monday announced about the release of his short movie Antoo ki Aamma on his IG official page released on YouTube Watch here:

read more
News | 16 Sep 2020

Speed Records release 'Allah Khair Kare', ft Himanshi Khurana an emotional track that is sure to shock you at the climax!

MUMBAI: You have to wait till the end of the song Allah Khair Kare, as the track will take you aback with its emotional plot.

read more

