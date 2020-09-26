For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  26 Sep 2020 12:53

Bassjackers, Jaxx & Vega vs Futuristic Polar Bears unite on smash the house with ‘Run Away’!

MUMBAI: As many Smash The House devotees will know, the names Bassjackers, Jaxx & Vega and Futuristic Polar Bears are up there with some of the most devastatingly energetic acts in the scene. Known for a plethora of high-class releases individually including ‘DERP’, ‘Limitless’ and ‘Running Wild’ respectively, the European big-room behemoths connect on a whole new dimension with ‘Run Away’.

Listen here:

https://open.spotify.com/track/512MWs3jFUvUTdj2X4eM07?si=r9jRGjaiRkWkgL-...

Commencing with a simplistic beat that synths build below, morphing together to set the scene, layers of “Run Away/ Turn Away” and melodic injections and staccato synth lines provide the foundation for echoes of to take hold with a familiarity freshly encompassed for 2020. As weighty, banging beats come into play, the line of “It’s time To Start A Fire” is delivered with urgency to pre-fix the ensuing big-room rupture.

Premiering their collective talents between production, finesse and the perfection of their crafts, Bassjackers, Jaxx & Vega and Futuristic Polar Bears showcase exactly why they are a trio of the most praised names within the scene – make sure you get your hands on ‘Run Away’, out only via Smash The House now!

Bassjackers
