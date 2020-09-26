For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  26 Sep 2020 17:31 |  By RnMTeam

Asim Riaz proud of Himanshi Khurana; check out why

MUMBAI: Asim Riaz Is Proud of girlfriend, Himanshi Khurana as she comes out in support of farmers and becomes their voice.

While the India media are focusing more on the TRP with Bollywood’s drug nexus, Kangana cases, SSR case rather than focusing more on the rise in COVID-19 cases to falling GDP and the recent farm bills that were passed by Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon session and are waiting for president's approval. For this, the farmer has called for a nationwide shutdown and the major impact can be seen in North India.

Many Punjabi celebrities come out in support with the farmers

.Himanshi Khurana also came out in their support making Asim Riaz proud of her who appreciate her effort and uploaded a pic of Himanshi from the protest in Punjab and wrote

“Well Done! @iamhimanshikhurana  

Watch Himanshi speaking to the media in support of farmer, which she uploaded on her twitter account

https:86730496//twitter.com/TeamHimanshi/status/13097169529

