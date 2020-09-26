Asim Riaz proud of Himanshi Khurana; check out why

MUMBAI: Asim Riaz Is Proud of girlfriend, Himanshi Khurana as she comes out in support of farmers and becomes their voice.
While the India media are focusing more on the TRP with Bollywood’s drug nexus, Kangana cases, SSR case rather than focusing more on the rise in COVID-19 cases to falling GDP and the recent farm bills that were passed by Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon session and are waiting for president's approval. For this, the farmer has called for a nationwide shutdown and the major impact can be seen in North India.
Many Punjabi celebrities come out in support with the farmers
.Himanshi Khurana also came out in their support making Asim Riaz proud of her who appreciate her effort and uploaded a pic of Himanshi from the protest in Punjab and wrote
“Well Done! @iamhimanshikhurana
Watch Himanshi speaking to the media in support of farmer, which she uploaded on her twitter account
https:86730496//twitter.com/TeamHimanshi/status/13097169529
MUMBAI: Night Time Economy sees catastrophic downturn in trade under New Government Curfew - Withread more
MUMBAI: NTIA reacts to Chancellors winter economy plan - Empty Promises has left us as an industrread more
MUMBAI: The NTIA Reacts following the announcement of the Chancellor’s job support scheme and mearead more
MUMBAI: India crazy for music and the willingness to pay for music is negligible despite benefitread more
MUMBAI: Leaked inside information indicates that Spotify employees may be asking for greater editread more
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 star Asim Riaz features in a new version of the Mohammad Rafi classic , Badan pe sitare, which was originally picturised on...read more
MUMBAI: Condolences kept pouring in from film and music personalities all through Friday following the demise of Padma Bhushan recipient playback...read more
MUMBAI: Estonian super-producer Syn Cole returns with new single ‘Crawl’, featuring UK singer-songwriter Sarah Close, out now. An emotion-drenched...read more
MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter, instrumentalist, composer Sooraj Bishnoi has been into the music industry for a long time. He started out singing and...read more
MUMBAI: Yesterday, singer Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid were transformed into poreless avatars to virtually attend the GCDS digital arcade show. Viewers...read more