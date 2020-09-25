For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  25 Sep 2020 18:27

Oliver Heldens teams up with Funkin Matt & Bright Sparks for huge new single 'Somebody'

MUMBAI: Oliver Heldens has been on an incredible run of late, with headline releases including ‘Details’ with Boy Matthews (RCA), ‘Rave Machine’ with Rowetta (Toolroom Records) and ‘Break This Habit’ with Kiko Bun (Heldeep Records) all enjoying universal praise. Massive remixes for Justin Timberlake & SZA as well as Katy Perry plus Hi-LO singles ‘Zeus’ (Mau5trap) and ‘Kronos’ on Octopus have further contributed to his prolific body of work over the last six months. 

Listen here:

https://open.spotify.com/album/0ygFVpehqm4AR3ecVbUgOD?si=nFnd6-d3RJ-VJrwjgAFP5Q

Now, Oliver’s back with another majestic track, teaming up with Norwegian artist and Heldeep mainstay Funkin Matt and Scottish vocalist Bright Sparks - who delivers once again following stand out features on records by the likes of Tiësto, Sam Feldt and Klingande - for a full-scale assault on the senses. A respected producer who rose to prominence with his early releases in 2007, Funkin Matt has continued to churn out palatable productions and is well known for his amazing remix of Martin Garrix’s ‘Scared To Be Lonely’, singles “Whitehouse”, ‘Elephant’ and ‘Coda’ and collaborations with Zeds Dead, finds perfect harmony with Heldens on this track. 

Bright Sparks’ hushed vocals kick the track off as brooding synth bass hovers menacingly in the background. A classic trance arpeggio rises in the background, propelling us to the drop where techno hi-hats and rasping synths caress the now-soaring vocal. Ride cymbals are added after the second drop as the arp filters into clarity, setting pulses racing and spines tingling as the vocal echoes blissfully into the abyss. It’s a cross between melodic techno and vocal house that works brilliantly, and is aching to be heard in those big rooms that we’re all missing so badly.

In other exciting news, Heldens will host Heldens Everywhere - a new exclusive interactive, online audiovisual experience for fans. The livestream will feature Heldens and a cast of characters amidst an ever-evolving set design based around six different TV shows, with his music worked into the concept throughout. While fans are unable to see him perform in the flesh, this will offer them the chance to be part of an exclusive event with him and thousands of other fans on cadenza.tv on October 1.

‘Somebody’ is out now on Heldeep Records!

