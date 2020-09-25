For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  25 Sep 2020 17:59 |  By RnMTeam

Nora En Pure Delivers Emotive Creation 'Wetlands'

MUMBAI: Keeping her fans and music lovers happy with a stream of stunning releases, Nora En Pure is back with another emotive creation, ‘Wetlands’.

Opening with a mesmerising vocal piece, Nora En Pure introduces a touching flute riff and her signature piano chords. Showcasing a more classical side to her repertoire, ‘Wetlands’ features a harp interlude and dramatic strings to create a powerful, yet soothing piece of music that will touch listeners deeply with its melancholic tone.

Working its magic in her recent radio shows, ‘Wetlands’ is the latest creation to come out Nora En Pure’s lockdown studio time. Following ‘All I Need’, ‘Delta/Bartok’ and ‘In Your Eyes’, the Helvetic Nerd’s new releases are some of her best to date and she promises to continue bringing new music out every month until the end of the year.

