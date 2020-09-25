Indian BTS ARMY fans thanked by K-Pop Band BTS

MUMBAI: K-Pop Band BTS Thanks Indian Fans For The Love They Showered On 'Dynamite', they recently shared a message for the Indian BTS army. They congratulated the finalists of the virtual K-pop contest and sent love to Indian fans
The most popular boy band BTS from South Korea over the years has also gained lots of fans from India, the recent music video “Dynamite” from BTS who got over 100 million views within 24 hours on youtube, There were 8 million Indian fans who liked the Dynamite video.
The Korean Cultural Centre India launched the 9th edition of the K-Pop contest recently.
On the day of the finale, BTS shared a video for participants and Indian fans.
A virtual K-Pop contest in India was held in May by the Korean Cultural Centre India. There were various rounds of the contest and the finale was held in September. Many K-pop lovers participated in the contest.
Chanchui Khayi from Delhi topped in vocals
Xeo Pachuau from Aizwal got first in the dance category.
On the day of the finale, before the results were announced, , BTS shared a video wishing the participants good luck and to thank the Indian BTS Army.
Watch here:
BTS started by saying Namaste to the Indian fans. BTS' members thanked the Indian fans for showering them with so much love over the years. They said, "Your energy keeps us going strong
They concluded by congratulating all the participants of the virtual K-pop contest and also said that they would be watching the finale.BTS asked the fans to stay safe in these difficult times.
