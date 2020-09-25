For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  25 Sep 2020 21:12 |  By RnMTeam

Indian BTS ARMY fans thanked by K-Pop Band BTS

MUMBAI: K-Pop Band BTS Thanks Indian Fans For The Love They Showered On 'Dynamite', they recently shared a message for the Indian BTS army. They congratulated the finalists of the virtual K-pop contest and sent love to Indian fans

The most popular boy band BTS from South Korea over the years has also gained lots of fans from India, the recent music video “Dynamite” from BTS who got over 100 million views within 24 hours on youtube, There were 8 million Indian fans who liked the Dynamite video.

The Korean Cultural Centre India launched the 9th edition of the K-Pop contest recently.

On the day of the finale, BTS shared a video for participants and Indian fans.

A virtual K-Pop contest in India was held in May by the Korean Cultural Centre India. There were various rounds of the contest and the finale was held in September. Many K-pop lovers participated in the contest.

Chanchui Khayi from Delhi topped in vocals

Xeo Pachuau from Aizwal got first in the dance category.

On the day of the finale, before the results were announced, , BTS shared a video wishing the participants good luck and to thank the Indian BTS Army.

Watch here:

BTS started by saying Namaste to the Indian fans. BTS' members thanked the Indian fans for showering them with so much love over the years. They said, "Your energy keeps us going strong

They concluded by congratulating all the participants of the virtual K-pop contest and also said that they would be watching the finale.BTS asked the fans to stay safe in these difficult times.

Tags
BTS Dynamite Chanchui Khayi Xeo Pachuau
Related news
News | 24 Sep 2020

At The Billboard Music Awards 2020, BTS gains two nominations

MUMBAI: BTS the famous K-Pop boyband from South Korea after winning four awards at the Video Music Awards, has once again gained two nominations at the Billboard Music Awards 2020. The seven-member boy group has been nominated twice for the Billboard Award show.

read more
News | 24 Sep 2020

BTS upcoming comeback theme new song 'Life goes on'

MUMBAI: BTS will be having a hectic few months ahead of them as they're not only busy with the promotions of their Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single Dynamite but they're also gearing up for the next comeback as their next album will release in the fourth quarter of 2020.

read more
News | 24 Sep 2020

Know Inspirational success story of BTS Jungkook's !

MUMBAI: Jeon Jung-kook was born on September 1, 1997 in Busan, South Korea.His family consists of his parents and an elder brother. He attended Baekyang Elementary and Middle School in Busan. When he became a trainee, he transferred to Singu Middle School in Seoul.

read more
News | 24 Sep 2020

BTS appears as the most mentioned K-pop artist in India

MUMBAI: Over the past 10 years, Twitter and K-pop have grown side by side to become a true dream team and #KpopTwitter is one of the largest global conversations on Twitter today. Despite the global COVID outbreak, there were 6.1 billion K-pop related Tweets in the past 12 months worldwide.

read more
News | 23 Sep 2020

Selfie moments of Jungkook you can't miss!

MUMBAI: Jeon Jung-kook, popularly known as Jungkook a member and vocalist of the most famous K-Pop Boy Band BTS is a South Korean singer and songwriter.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Empty Promises have left the Night Time Economy Sector in Exile

MUMBAI: NTIA reacts to Chancellors winter economy plan - Empty Promises has left us as an industrread more

News
The NTIA reacts following the announcement of the Chancellor’s job support scheme

MUMBAI: The NTIA Reacts following the announcement of the Chancellor’s job support scheme and mearead more

News
Go premium in new spot, Spotify encourages users to do so!

MUMBAI: India crazy for music and the willingness to pay for music is negligible despite benefitread more

News
Spotify employees reportedly want editorial control over Joe Rogan podcast!

MUMBAI: Leaked inside information indicates that Spotify employees may be asking for greater editread more

News
Night Time Industries Association reacts to government curfew announcement

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO NTIA, “This announcement of a 10 pm curfew for hospitality is yet anothread more

top# 5 articles

1
Naresh Sharma's 'Humko Tum Mil Gaye' showcases the importance of being 'grateful'

The legendary music composer, Naresh Sharma launched a new number “Humko Tum Mil Gaye” under VYRL Originals. Vishal Mishra has lent his voice to...read more

2
Nora En Pure Delivers Emotive Creation 'Wetlands'

MUMBAI: Keeping her fans and music lovers happy with a stream of stunning releases, Nora En Pure is back with another emotive creation, ‘Wetlands’....read more

3
BEC delivers raw techno on new 'Turning Point' EP

MUMBAI: Following a stand-out inaugural release on her own newly launched imprint, one of the circuit’s key UK proponents, BEC, returns for the...read more

4
After Kokila Ben, Yashraj Mukhate strikes again with 'Biggini Shoot' girl from 'Emotional Atyachar' goes viral

MUMBAI: Yashraj Mukhate recently released a fresh musical piece on social media, songs made from the clipping of the “Emotional Atyachar” reality...read more

5
Know Inspirational success story of BTS Jungkook's !

MUMBAI: Jeon Jung-kook was born on September 1, 1997 in Busan, South Korea.His family consists of his parents and an elder brother. He attended...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group