For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  25 Sep 2020 18:22 |  By RnMTeam

BEC delivers raw techno on new 'Turning Point' EP

MUMBAI: Following a stand-out inaugural release on her own newly launched imprint, one of the circuit’s key UK proponents, BEC, returns for the label’s second offering with her highly anticipated 3-track ‘Turning Point’ EP – out now via all streaming platforms.

STREAM/PURCHASE: BEC ‘TURNING POINT’ EP [BEC]

 Perpetuating a definitive sonic palette of heady and hypnotic sensibilities, BEC’s ‘Turning Point' EP explores stripped-back Techno in its most refined form. Opening with the title track ‘Turning Point’, BEC initiates with a robust kick and crisp percussion that set the tone for this mesmeric 3-track journey. Motivated by a high-pitched synth, the motif becomes warped and intertwined by a more sinister euphony in its progression. BEC takes a more galvanised approach for ‘The Forgotten One’, showcasing a knack for club-ready cuts that hit the sweet spot. Combining bright, active drums with a dynamic bassline, the Berlin-based producer lays the perfect foundation for her swirling arpeggiated synth. The EP’s final offering ‘The Hedonist’ is rich with intricate sound design elements, including an airy pad that adds an intoxicating charm to this immersive cut. Restless in her forward momentum and pursuit of new sounds, BEC’s technical mastery shines through on the EP; further testament to her flourishing production output, as her discography now only grows to hold more future classics.

BEC has been a key break-out star on the Techno circuit in recent years, with her intelligently purist yet propulsive strain of underground music proving commonplace amongst the touring playlists of some of the circuit’s biggest names, including Adam Beyer, Carl Cox, Laurent Garnier and Pan-Pot, to name just a few. Having already established her presence on the Techno landscape with chartered releases via Drumcode, Intec and Second State, BEC’s decision to launch her own label stems from an innate desire to flex her creative output without bounds. Tenacious and dedicated in her craft both in the studio and behind the decks, BEC has delivered electrifying performances across the globe, from Burning Man and Tobacco Dock to CRSSD Festival and beyond, and now stands as one of the scene’s most promising talents. 

Tags
BEC Turning Point UK music
Related news
News | 25 Sep 2020

Eelke Kleijn readies fourth studio album 'Oscillations'

MUMBAI: It seems like just yesterday that Dutch artist Eelke Kleijn’s third album ‘Moments Of Clarity’ was unleashed on the world, such has been its staying power.

read more
News | 25 Sep 2020

Myd releases remix of Wuh Oh's single 'Soft Style'

MUMBAI: Today, Ed Banger Records favourite Myd releases a very special rework of Wuh Oh’s latest single ‘Soft Style’. Listen HERE.

read more
News | 25 Sep 2020

Demi Lovato, Max Ehrich split two months after engagement

MUMBAI: Demi Lovato just wants to give her heart a break. Just two months after Max Ehrich proposed to the pop star with an estimated $1 million diamond ring, has learned their engagement is over.

read more
News | 25 Sep 2020

Saregama recreates magic of Badan Pe Sitare with an all-new version, sung by Stebin Ben and Shehnoor featuring Asim Riaz

MUMBAI: The evergreen Mohammad Rafi classic Badan Pe Sitare from the 1969 film Prince, has been a constant favorite through generations, remembered both for its unbeatable melody, its catchy lyrics and the effortless dancing moves displayed by effervescent Shammi Kappor on screen.

read more
News | 25 Sep 2020

Check out Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid's road to parenthood below

MUMBAI: It's a party of three!

read more

RnM Biz

News
Empty Promises have left the Night Time Economy Sector in Exile

MUMBAI: NTIA reacts to Chancellors winter economy plan - Empty Promises has left us as an industrread more

News
The NTIA reacts following the announcement of the Chancellor’s job support scheme

MUMBAI: The NTIA Reacts following the announcement of the Chancellor’s job support scheme and mearead more

News
Go premium in new spot, Spotify encourages users to do so!

MUMBAI: India crazy for music and the willingness to pay for music is negligible despite benefitread more

News
Spotify employees reportedly want editorial control over Joe Rogan podcast!

MUMBAI: Leaked inside information indicates that Spotify employees may be asking for greater editread more

News
Night Time Industries Association reacts to government curfew announcement

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO NTIA, “This announcement of a 10 pm curfew for hospitality is yet anothread more

top# 5 articles

1
Indian BTS ARMY fans thanked by K-Pop Band BTS

MUMBAI: K-Pop Band BTS Thanks Indian Fans For The Love They Showered On 'Dynamite', they recently shared a message for the Indian BTS army. They...read more

2
Preeti Sood: Working with Mika Singh is 'a great feeling'

MUMBAI: Director-actress Preeti Sood released a short film “Antoo ki amma”, during an exclusive interview she shares her experience shooting for the...read more

3
BEC delivers raw techno on new 'Turning Point' EP

MUMBAI: Following a stand-out inaugural release on her own newly launched imprint, one of the circuit’s key UK proponents, BEC, returns for the...read more

4
Saregama recreates magic of Badan Pe Sitare with an all-new version, sung by Stebin Ben and Shehnoor featuring Asim Riaz

MUMBAI: The evergreen Mohammad Rafi classic Badan Pe Sitare from the 1969 film Prince, has been a constant favorite through generations, remembered...read more

5
Amaal Mallik shares BTS Orchestra video

MUMBAI: Amaal Mallik gives sneak peek into 'Saina Song No. 3' for Parineeti Chopra's film Saina., Shares BTS Orchestra Video. He can be seen...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group