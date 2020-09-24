At The Billboard Music Awards 2020, BTS gains two nominations

MUMBAI: BTS the famous K-Pop boyband from South Korea after winning four awards at the Video Music Awards, has once again gained two nominations at the Billboard Music Awards 2020. The seven-member boy group has been nominated twice for the Billboard Award show. According to the official Billboard Music Awards 2020 website, Bangtan Sonyeondan aka BTS has received nominations in the categories such as Top Duo of Group artists followed by the Top Social Artist category
This is not the first instance of BTS on Billboard but their fourth year in nominations. BBMAS 2020 nominates BTS for the fourth year in a row.
BTS was first nominated in the 2017 edition in May.The annual awards generally boast of top western artists. However, this year, all the artists will attend the show remotely.
According to the official Billboard Music Awards 2020 nominations list.BTS has been nominated alongside Dan + Shay, Jonas Brothers, Maroon 5 and Panic! At The Disco for the categories.
The results for the same will be announced on October 14 as per the US time. The group has not confirmed whether they will be performing at the event similar to the VMAs 2020.
