Know Inspirational success story of BTS Jungkook's !

MUMBAI: Jeon Jung-kook was born on September 1, 1997 in Busan, South Korea.His family consists of his parents and an elder brother. He attended Baekyang Elementary and Middle School in Busan. When he became a trainee, he transferred to Singu Middle School in Seoul.

Everybody today gets to see the success he enjoys. But what about the constant perseverance, hard work and grit that has gone behind that?

Jungkook initially had dreams of becoming a badminton player when he was young, but after seeing G-Dragon perform "Heartbreaker" on television, it influenced him to want to become a singer. Jungkook decided to become a singer and he auditioned for the reality show named Superstar K3. That’s when things changed drastically for Jungkook and ever since then, he has grown tremendously to be his best version.

Jeon Jungkook is a phenomenon in the true sense of the term and whatever he does becomes a rage among his batallion or army of fans all around the world. Jungkook is most well known for his music and dancing skills and for the success he has tasted as the leader of the BTS boyband.