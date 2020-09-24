Jannat Zubair reaches 20 million followers on Instagram

MUMBAI: The 19-year-old actress Jannat Zubair one of the most popular young celebrity to reach a tremendous fan base on social media. She has outplayed some of the most popular Indian TV actresses of her times.
Jannat Zubair was thrilled as she crossed the massive 20 million followers mark on Instagram. She celebrated her new accomplishment, tranquilly.
Jannat posted a gorgeous picture of herself in a pool and captioned it as, “20 Million Peace”.
See here:
Jannat Zubair celebrated her IG account reaching 20 million followers with a cake at a pool side with lots of ballons hanging around it, at Goa.
Watch here:
She also shared her happiness and love with her fans and followers in her Instagram story
Jannat Zubair also uploaded a pic of her with cake on her IG and she wrote,
Blessed
See here:
