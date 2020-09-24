For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  24 Sep 2020 19:48 |  By RnMTeam

Jannat Zubair reaches 20 million followers on Instagram

MUMBAI: The 19-year-old actress Jannat Zubair one of the most popular young celebrity to reach a tremendous fan base on social media. She has outplayed some of the most popular Indian TV actresses of her times.

Jannat Zubair was thrilled as she crossed the massive 20 million followers mark on Instagram. She celebrated her new accomplishment, tranquilly.

Jannat posted a gorgeous picture of herself in a pool and captioned it as, “20 Million Peace”.

See here:



View this post on Instagram


20 Million Peace

A post shared by Jannat Zubair Rahmani (@jannatzubair29) on

Jannat Zubair celebrated her IG account reaching 20 million followers with a cake at a pool side with lots of ballons hanging around it, at Goa.

Watch here:

She also shared her happiness and love with her fans and followers in her Instagram story

Jannat Zubair also uploaded a pic of her with cake on her IG and she wrote,

Blessed

See here:



View this post on Instagram


Blessed

A post shared by Jannat Zubair Rahmani (@jannatzubair29) on

Tags
Jannat Zubair 200 Million Instagram
Related news
News | 24 Sep 2020

Darshan Raval to announce something 'BIG'

MUMBAI: Popular Indie musician Darshan Raval took social media to announce that he would be revealing something ‘BIG TODAY’ at 6 pm.A while back the musician took to Instagram and mentioned “Aaj shaam 6 baje free hona ?

read more
News | 18 Sep 2020

Shalmali Kholgade: This lockdown has made me reflect on a lot of things!

MUMBAI: In a recent Instagram live conducted by Shalmali Kholgade she revealed her learnings that she received during this lockdown.

read more
News | 17 Sep 2020

Shekhar Ravjiani plays 'Never have I ever' on Instagram

MUMBAI: Shekhar Ravjiani, Indian music director, record producer, the actor posted on Instagram story checking out the Never have I ever filter from hughesp1. His first story was Never have i ever- Swam naked, to which he sternly shook his head. Very sternly.

read more
News | 15 Sep 2020

Symphonic death metal pioneers GENUS ORDINIS DEI reveal "Hunt" music video and single

MUMBAI: Italian symphonic death metal pioneers Genus Ordinis Dei are back with a new single "Ritual/Hunt" which contains the first two songs/episodes of their metal music opera series and concept album, Glare of Deliverance.

read more
News | 01 Sep 2020

Darshan Raval announces new music release on social media

MUMBAI: Darshan Raval on his Instagram live revealed information about his first ever album. Before  making  this big announcement he stirred a curiosity among the ones who were watching him.

read more

RnM Biz

News
The NTIA reacts following the announcement of the Chancellor’s job support scheme

MUMBAI: The NTIA Reacts following the announcement of the Chancellor’s job support scheme and mearead more

News
Go premium in new spot, Spotify encourages users to do so!

MUMBAI: India crazy for music and the willingness to pay for music is negligible despite benefitread more

News
Spotify employees reportedly want editorial control over Joe Rogan podcast!

MUMBAI: Leaked inside information indicates that Spotify employees may be asking for greater editread more

News
Night Time Industries Association reacts to government curfew announcement

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO NTIA, “This announcement of a 10 pm curfew for hospitality is yet anothread more

News
BIG FM rings in festivities with 'BIG MAHALAYA', now available across leading podcasts platforms!

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country has spearheaded various purpose-read more

top# 5 articles

1
Harrdy Sandhu to be the first Indian Music artist to be associated with Manchester Football club

MUMBAI: Singer Harrdy Sandhu, who is popular for his song numbers like Tequila Shot and Soch, has become the first Indian singer to be associated...read more

2
Darshan Raval announces details about his new album 'Judaiyaan'

MUMBAI: Popular Indie musician Darshan Raval has revealed the poster of his new album 'Judajyaan' which is soon set to be released on Indie...read more

3
BTS upcoming comeback theme new song 'Life goes on'

MUMBAI: BTS will be having a hectic few months ahead of them as they're not only busy with the promotions of their Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single...read more

4
BTS appears as the most mentioned K-pop artist in India

MUMBAI: Over the past 10 years, Twitter and K-pop have grown side by side to become a true dream team and #KpopTwitter is one of the largest global...read more

5
Amaal Mallik shares BTS Orchestra video

MUMBAI: Amaal Mallik gives sneak peek into 'Saina Song No. 3' for Parineeti Chopra's film Saina., Shares BTS Orchestra Video. He can be seen...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group