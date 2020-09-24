Harrdy Sandhu to be the first Indian Music artist to be associated with Manchester Football club

MUMBAI: Singer Harrdy Sandhu, who is popular for his song numbers like Tequila Shot and Soch, has become the first Indian singer to be associated with the Manchester Football Club.
Harrdy is a huge sports buff as well as a big fan of Manchester Football team and has always wished to be associated with them.
The multi-talented star did not want to miss the opportunity and has now become the first Indian Music artist to be associated with them.
The actor posted a picture of himself in the Mancity Jersey on his social networking platforms. The Mancity club is also excited to have Harrdy Sandhu on their panel and have given him a warm welcome.
Apart from his singing and acting, Harrdy has always been a sports buff. He played cricket for over a decade as a fast paced bowler for under 19 and played for Punjab’s Ranji Team with the likes of Ishant Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan but suffered an injury, forcing him to give up the game in 2007.
On the work front, Harrdy Sandhu will be seen in Kabir Khan’s much awaited movie “83, where he will be seen playing the role of cricketer Madan Lal.
MUMBAI: The NTIA Reacts following the announcement of the Chancellor’s job support scheme and mearead more
MUMBAI: India crazy for music and the willingness to pay for music is negligible despite benefitread more
MUMBAI: Leaked inside information indicates that Spotify employees may be asking for greater editread more
MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO NTIA, “This announcement of a 10 pm curfew for hospitality is yet anothread more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country has spearheaded various purpose-read more
MUMBAI: Popular Indie musician Darshan Raval has revealed the poster of his new album 'Judajyaan' which is soon set to be released on Indie...read more
MUMBAI: BTS will be having a hectic few months ahead of them as they're not only busy with the promotions of their Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single...read more
MUMBAI: Over the past 10 years, Twitter and K-pop have grown side by side to become a true dream team and #KpopTwitter is one of the largest global...read more
MUMBAI: Amaal Mallik gives sneak peek into 'Saina Song No. 3' for Parineeti Chopra's film Saina., Shares BTS Orchestra Video. He can be seen...read more
Born in Karnal, Uday Sachdeva also known as Yunan who began his career as a dancer in Zee’s Dance India Dance Lil’ Masters in 2012 released his new...read more