News |  24 Sep 2020 16:52 |  By RnMTeam

Harrdy Sandhu to be the first Indian Music artist to be associated with Manchester Football club

MUMBAI: Singer Harrdy Sandhu, who is popular for his song numbers like Tequila Shot and Soch, has become the first Indian singer to be associated with the Manchester Football Club.

Harrdy is a huge sports buff as well as a big fan of Manchester Football team and has always wished to be associated with them.

The multi-talented star did not want to miss the opportunity and has now become the first Indian Music artist to be associated with them.

The actor posted a picture of himself in the Mancity Jersey on his social networking platforms. The Mancity club is also excited to have Harrdy Sandhu on their panel and have given him a warm welcome.

Apart from his singing and acting, Harrdy has always been a sports buff. He played cricket for over a decade as a fast paced bowler for under 19 and played for Punjab’s Ranji Team with the likes of Ishant Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan but suffered an injury, forcing him to give up the game in 2007.

On the work front, Harrdy Sandhu will be seen in Kabir Khan’s much awaited movie “83, where he will be seen playing the role of cricketer Madan Lal.

