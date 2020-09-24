Darshan Raval announces details about his new album 'Judaiyaan'

MUMBAI: Popular Indie musician Darshan Raval has revealed the poster of his new album 'Judajyaan' which is soon set to be released on Indie Music label's YouTube channel.

Raval earlier had raised a curiosity amongst fans that he will be revealing something big today at 6 pm.

This announcement happened to be indeed about his album.

Get ready to go on an emotional journey like never before with Darshan Raval's first album.

