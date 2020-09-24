Darshan Raval announces details about his new album 'Judaiyaan'

MUMBAI: Popular Indie musician Darshan Raval has revealed the poster of his new album 'Judajyaan' which is soon set to be released on Indie Music label's YouTube channel.
Raval earlier had raised a curiosity amongst fans that he will be revealing something big today at 6 pm.
This announcement happened to be indeed about his album.
Get ready to go on an emotional journey like never before with Darshan Raval's first album.
Stay tuned to Radioandmusic.com for more details.
MUMBAI: The NTIA Reacts following the announcement of the Chancellor’s job support scheme and mearead more
MUMBAI: India crazy for music and the willingness to pay for music is negligible despite benefitread more
MUMBAI: Leaked inside information indicates that Spotify employees may be asking for greater editread more
MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO NTIA, “This announcement of a 10 pm curfew for hospitality is yet anothread more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country has spearheaded various purpose-read more
MUMBAI: BTS will be having a hectic few months ahead of them as they're not only busy with the promotions of their Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single...read more
MUMBAI: Over the past 10 years, Twitter and K-pop have grown side by side to become a true dream team and #KpopTwitter is one of the largest global...read more
MUMBAI: Amaal Mallik gives sneak peek into 'Saina Song No. 3' for Parineeti Chopra's film Saina., Shares BTS Orchestra Video. He can be seen...read more
Born in Karnal, Uday Sachdeva also known as Yunan who began his career as a dancer in Zee’s Dance India Dance Lil’ Masters in 2012 released his new...read more
MUMBAI: Selena Gomez's Justin Bieber heartbreak saga is over—personally and musically. It ended in October 2019 when Gomez released the first time...read more