For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  24 Sep 2020 19:41 |  By RnMTeam

BTS upcoming comeback theme new song 'Life goes on'

MUMBAI: BTS will be having a hectic few months ahead of them as they're not only busy with the promotions of their Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single Dynamite but they're also gearing up for the next comeback as their next album will release in the fourth quarter of 2020. The highlight of the upcoming album is each member's active involvement in every aspect of making it.

As the visual producer, V took the lead during a recent OT7 Live on YouTube as the members spoke over lunch, conceptualising a music video for one of the album songs with the theme: Life goes on. The septet asked Jungkook if he was willing to shoot it like his G.C.F videos to give it a personal touch and as to not overburden him too much, someone else can edit it. Kookie agreed as he's always had the desire to shoot a BTS music video.

Watch here:

While the members pitched one idea after another, Taehyung summed up the session while taking down notes to hand over to the company. "First, we film ourselves working and performing without fans in the online concert. And, our life at home, which everyone can relate to. Third, we will film ourselves playing soccer and having BBQ like In the SOOP BTS ver. All the outdoor activities people miss. Reminiscing our ordinary life, the days when there was no coronavirus," TaeTae shared.

RM pondered that it would be great to "juxtapose the beautiful with the realistic." as "combining the ideal and reality would be great."

"Tell the company we want to alternate between these two realities in the video. What we took for granted just eight months ago is no longer possible. Expressing it calmly would fit the mood of the song," Suga reasoned while Jimin added that it will be an emotional music video.

Tags
BTS Dynamite Life Goes On music
Related news
News | 24 Sep 2020

Darshan Raval announces details about his new album 'Judaiyaan'

MUMBAI: Popular Indie musician Darshan Raval has revealed the poster of his new album 'Judajyaan' which is soon set to be released on Indie Music label's YouTube channel.

read more
News | 24 Sep 2020

At The Billboard Music Awards 2020, BTS gains two nominations

MUMBAI: BTS the famous K-Pop boyband from South Korea after winning four awards at the Video Music Awards, has once again gained two nominations at the Billboard Music Awards 2020. The seven-member boy group has been nominated twice for the Billboard Award show.

read more
News | 24 Sep 2020

Harrdy Sandhu to be the first Indian Music artist to be associated with Manchester Football club

MUMBAI: Singer Harrdy Sandhu, who is popular for his song numbers like Tequila Shot and Soch, has become the first Indian singer to be associated with the Manchester Football Club.

read more
News | 24 Sep 2020

Know Inspirational success story of BTS Jungkook's !

MUMBAI: Jeon Jung-kook was born on September 1, 1997 in Busan, South Korea.His family consists of his parents and an elder brother. He attended Baekyang Elementary and Middle School in Busan. When he became a trainee, he transferred to Singu Middle School in Seoul.

read more
News | 24 Sep 2020

BTS appears as the most mentioned K-pop artist in India

MUMBAI: Over the past 10 years, Twitter and K-pop have grown side by side to become a true dream team and #KpopTwitter is one of the largest global conversations on Twitter today. Despite the global COVID outbreak, there were 6.1 billion K-pop related Tweets in the past 12 months worldwide.

read more

RnM Biz

News
The NTIA reacts following the announcement of the Chancellor’s job support scheme

MUMBAI: The NTIA Reacts following the announcement of the Chancellor’s job support scheme and mearead more

News
Go premium in new spot, Spotify encourages users to do so!

MUMBAI: India crazy for music and the willingness to pay for music is negligible despite benefitread more

News
Spotify employees reportedly want editorial control over Joe Rogan podcast!

MUMBAI: Leaked inside information indicates that Spotify employees may be asking for greater editread more

News
Night Time Industries Association reacts to government curfew announcement

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO NTIA, “This announcement of a 10 pm curfew for hospitality is yet anothread more

News
BIG FM rings in festivities with 'BIG MAHALAYA', now available across leading podcasts platforms!

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country has spearheaded various purpose-read more

top# 5 articles

1
BTS appears as the most mentioned K-pop artist in India

MUMBAI: Over the past 10 years, Twitter and K-pop have grown side by side to become a true dream team and #KpopTwitter is one of the largest global...read more

2
Amaal Mallik shares BTS Orchestra video

MUMBAI: Amaal Mallik gives sneak peek into 'Saina Song No. 3' for Parineeti Chopra's film Saina., Shares BTS Orchestra Video. He can be seen...read more

3
Live in the moment and don't stop yourselves from expressing your love: Yunan

Born in Karnal, Uday Sachdeva also known as Yunan who began his career as a dancer in Zee’s Dance India Dance Lil’ Masters in 2012 released his new...read more

4
Selena Gomez last word with Justin Bieber's heartbreak 'That Part Of Me Is Over'

MUMBAI: Selena Gomez's Justin Bieber heartbreak saga is over—personally and musically. It ended in October 2019 when Gomez released the first time...read more

5
Bhavdeep Romana's latest Punjabi single 'Laung Gawacha' out now!

MUMBAI: Actor and singer Bhavdeep Romana is back with a duet track sung by him and Prajakta Shukre titled "Laung Gawacha". Watch here:read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group