BTS upcoming comeback theme new song 'Life goes on'

MUMBAI: BTS will be having a hectic few months ahead of them as they're not only busy with the promotions of their Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single Dynamite but they're also gearing up for the next comeback as their next album will release in the fourth quarter of 2020. The highlight of the upcoming album is each member's active involvement in every aspect of making it.
As the visual producer, V took the lead during a recent OT7 Live on YouTube as the members spoke over lunch, conceptualising a music video for one of the album songs with the theme: Life goes on. The septet asked Jungkook if he was willing to shoot it like his G.C.F videos to give it a personal touch and as to not overburden him too much, someone else can edit it. Kookie agreed as he's always had the desire to shoot a BTS music video.
Watch here:
While the members pitched one idea after another, Taehyung summed up the session while taking down notes to hand over to the company. "First, we film ourselves working and performing without fans in the online concert. And, our life at home, which everyone can relate to. Third, we will film ourselves playing soccer and having BBQ like In the SOOP BTS ver. All the outdoor activities people miss. Reminiscing our ordinary life, the days when there was no coronavirus," TaeTae shared.
RM pondered that it would be great to "juxtapose the beautiful with the realistic." as "combining the ideal and reality would be great."
"Tell the company we want to alternate between these two realities in the video. What we took for granted just eight months ago is no longer possible. Expressing it calmly would fit the mood of the song," Suga reasoned while Jimin added that it will be an emotional music video.
MUMBAI: The NTIA Reacts following the announcement of the Chancellor’s job support scheme and mearead more
MUMBAI: India crazy for music and the willingness to pay for music is negligible despite benefitread more
MUMBAI: Leaked inside information indicates that Spotify employees may be asking for greater editread more
MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO NTIA, “This announcement of a 10 pm curfew for hospitality is yet anothread more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country has spearheaded various purpose-read more
MUMBAI: Over the past 10 years, Twitter and K-pop have grown side by side to become a true dream team and #KpopTwitter is one of the largest global...read more
MUMBAI: Amaal Mallik gives sneak peek into 'Saina Song No. 3' for Parineeti Chopra's film Saina., Shares BTS Orchestra Video. He can be seen...read more
Born in Karnal, Uday Sachdeva also known as Yunan who began his career as a dancer in Zee’s Dance India Dance Lil’ Masters in 2012 released his new...read more
MUMBAI: Selena Gomez's Justin Bieber heartbreak saga is over—personally and musically. It ended in October 2019 when Gomez released the first time...read more
MUMBAI: Actor and singer Bhavdeep Romana is back with a duet track sung by him and Prajakta Shukre titled "Laung Gawacha". Watch here:read more