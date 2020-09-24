BTS appears as the most mentioned K-pop artist in India

MUMBAI: Over the past 10 years, Twitter and K-pop have grown side by side to become a true dream team and #KpopTwitter is one of the largest global conversations on Twitter today. Despite the global COVID outbreak, there were 6.1 billion K-pop related Tweets in the past 12 months worldwide.

To celebrate 10 years of #KpopTwitter success, Twitter partnered with K-pop Radar to release K-pop data across 20 markets to show how the passionate global K-pop community shares their love and connects with their favourite artists around the world.

10 years = a lot of Kpop Tweets



To celebrate, we partnered with @kpopradar_blip to give you a glimpse into the powerful global #KpopTwitter conversation.



https://t.co/xONYYS8YzO pic.twitter.com/xCDsLxKAED — Twitter Data (@TwitterData) September 22, 2020

As per this data (from July 1, 2019, to June 30, 2020), India ranks 11th among the top 20 markets for #KpopTwitter - both by unique voices and by Tweet volume.

The data by K-pop radar also revealed that BTS (@BTS_twt) was the most mentioned K-pop artist in India, followed by EXO (@weareoneEXO), TWICE (@JYPETWICE), TXT (@TXT_members) and GOT7 (@GOT7official).

While BTS (@BTS_twt) is the most mentioned K-pop artist in every market (except for Thailand where GOT7 topped the leaderboard), the rest of the top 10 most-mentioned K-pop artists varied by market, showing the diversity of the K-pop fandom on Twitter around the world.