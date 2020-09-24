For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  24 Sep 2020

BTS appears as the most mentioned K-pop artist in India

MUMBAI: Over the past 10 years, Twitter and K-pop have grown side by side to become a true dream team and #KpopTwitter is one of the largest global conversations on Twitter today. Despite the global COVID outbreak, there were 6.1 billion K-pop related Tweets in the past 12 months worldwide.

To celebrate 10 years of #KpopTwitter success, Twitter partnered with K-pop Radar to release K-pop data across 20 markets to show how the passionate global K-pop community shares their love and connects with their favourite artists around the world.

As per this data (from July 1, 2019, to June 30, 2020), India ranks 11th among the top 20 markets for #KpopTwitter - both by unique voices and by Tweet volume.

The data by K-pop radar also revealed that BTS (@BTS_twt) was the most mentioned K-pop artist in India, followed by EXO (@weareoneEXO), TWICE (@JYPETWICE), TXT (@TXT_members) and GOT7 (@GOT7official).

While BTS (@BTS_twt) is the most mentioned K-pop artist in every market (except for Thailand where GOT7 topped the leaderboard), the rest of the top 10 most-mentioned K-pop artists varied by market, showing the diversity of the K-pop fandom on Twitter around the world.

