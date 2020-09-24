Amaal Mallik shares BTS Orchestra video

MUMBAI: Amaal Mallik gives sneak peek into 'Saina Song No. 3' for Parineeti Chopra's film Saina., Shares BTS Orchestra Video. He can be seen recording through a video call. On September 22, he took to his Instagram handle and shared a video of an orchestra playing tunes of song number three of the biopic.
Amaal Mallik gave further details about the song in the caption and he wrote:
#SAINA SONG NO.3
Director : #AmoleGupte
Music : @amaal_mallik
Lyrics : @manojmuntashir
Song Arranged & Produced by : @meghdeep_bose & @amaal_mallik
Performed By : #MacedonianSymphonicOrchestra
Music Conducted by : #OlegKondratenko
Check out here:
View this post on Instagram
#SAINA SONG NO.3 Director : #AmoleGupte Music : @amaal_mallik Lyrics : @manojmuntashir Song Arranged & Produced by : @meghdeep_bose & @amaal_mallik Performed By : #MacedonianSymphonicOrchestra Music Conducted by : #OlegKondratenko Orchestral Admin : @andrewtmackay Scores Transcribed by : @joaquim_badia @parineetichopra @nehwalsaina @deepabhatia86 @tseries.official #BhushanKumar @vinod.bhanushali @shivchanana @shivamchanana @rajchanana @vivinsachdeva @sonalc23
The video was recorded from a video call and we can see that Amaal Malik has been working on the songs from home, while the orchestra played in Macedonian Philharmonic, North Macedonia. As penned by Amaal, Saina's untitled song is directed by Amol Gupte with Amaal's music and lyrics penned by Manoj Muntashir. He also mentioned that the upcoming song is performed by Macedonian Symphonic Orchestra.
MUMBAI: The NTIA Reacts following the announcement of the Chancellor’s job support scheme and mearead more
MUMBAI: India crazy for music and the willingness to pay for music is negligible despite benefitread more
MUMBAI: Leaked inside information indicates that Spotify employees may be asking for greater editread more
MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO NTIA, “This announcement of a 10 pm curfew for hospitality is yet anothread more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country has spearheaded various purpose-read more
Born in Karnal, Uday Sachdeva also known as Yunan who began his career as a dancer in Zee’s Dance India Dance Lil’ Masters in 2012 released his new...read more
MUMBAI: Selena Gomez's Justin Bieber heartbreak saga is over—personally and musically. It ended in October 2019 when Gomez released the first time...read more
MUMBAI: Actor and singer Bhavdeep Romana is back with a duet track sung by him and Prajakta Shukre titled "Laung Gawacha". Watch here:read more
MUMBAI: BTS is coming back to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, but this time they are taking over for an entire week.read more
MUMBAI: YNW Melly had been charged for the murder of friends and fellow rappers Anthony Williams (YNW Sakchasr) and Christopher Thomas Jr. (YNW Juvy...read more