Amaal Mallik shares BTS Orchestra video

MUMBAI: Amaal Mallik gives sneak peek into 'Saina Song No. 3' for Parineeti Chopra's film Saina., Shares BTS Orchestra Video. He can be seen recording through a video call. On September 22, he took to his Instagram handle and shared a video of an orchestra playing tunes of song number three of the biopic.

Amaal Mallik gave further details about the song in the caption and he wrote:

#SAINA SONG NO.3

Director : #AmoleGupte ⁣

Music : @amaal_mallik ⁣

Lyrics : @manojmuntashir ⁣

Song Arranged & Produced by : @meghdeep_bose & @amaal_mallik ⁣

Performed By : #MacedonianSymphonicOrchestra ⁣

Music Conducted by : #OlegKondratenko

The video was recorded from a video call and we can see that Amaal Malik has been working on the songs from home, while the orchestra played in Macedonian Philharmonic, North Macedonia. As penned by Amaal, Saina's untitled song is directed by Amol Gupte with Amaal's music and lyrics penned by Manoj Muntashir. He also mentioned that the upcoming song is performed by Macedonian Symphonic Orchestra.